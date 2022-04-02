Duke and North Carolina have met 256 times but have never met in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, the in-state rivals from Tobacco Road will renew college basketball’s most storied rivalry with an unprecedented Final Four matchup. Expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated Final Four games in NCAA Tournament history, the Duke vs UNC game will also be a huge draw at the top online sportsbooks. North Carolina sports betting sites are giving away free bets and up to $6,375 in bonuses for the Duke UNC game. Let’s go over how to bet on the Duke UNC Final Four Game in North Carolina and get free bets this weekend.

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for Duke vs UNC in the Final Four

Duke vs UNC in the Final Four will be one of the most-watched matchups in NCAA Tournament history. With several storylines, including Coach K’s retirement brewing in the background, this could be one of the most highly-anticipated college basketball games ever. Residents can bet on Duke vs UNC in the Final Four on weekend with some of the best North Carolina sports betting sites.

Let’s take a look at some of the best North Carolina sportsbooks and what they have to offer for the Final Four.

NCAA Final Four Schedule | How to Watch the Final Four in North Carolina

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +145 | Kansas +180

Final Four Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

The Final Four odds have been released for nearly a week. For those betting against the spread in the Final Four, the public betting action seems to be falling on Kansas and North Carolina. However, the sharp money has come in on Villanova and Duke, holding the point spread for both games at -4.

Below, we’ll break down the Final Four odds for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova from BetOnline.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win the Final Four BetOnline Free Play Duke +145 Kansas +180 North Carolina +475 Villanova +500

Duke vs UNC Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are one win away from a storybook ending but will have to get past in-state rival North Carolina to get there. Duke and UNC have played 256 times ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game but the two schools have never met in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, in his first year at his alma-mater, Herbert Davis is hoping to continue North Carolina’s Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed.

Can the Tar Heels upset North Carolina and end Coach K’s career on Saturday night?

Get the latest Duke vs UNC odds from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Kansas comes into the Final Four favored by four points after Villanova’s second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Despite that, the sharp money continues to pour in on the Wildcats, who beat Kansas in the Final Four on their way to winning the National Championship in 2018.

Will Bill Self’s squad be able to get their revenge against a wounded Villanova squad on Saturday?

Check out the latest Final Four odds from BetOnline below.

Duke and UNC have never met in the NCAA Tournament. With their first ever meeting coming in the Final Four, North Carolina residents can get in on the action with the best sports betting sites. No matter what happens on Saturday night, one of the Tobacco Road rivals will represent the state of North Carolina in the National Championship Game.

With Coach K’s career essentially on the line, North Carolina residents can place their bets online with some of the best sports betting sites.

Final Four Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 Final Four

North Carolina has a chance to end Coach K’s storybook NCAA Tournament run. While Coach K is retiring, Hubert Davis, a first-year head coach at his alma-mater, is also experiencing a Cinderella moment at UNC. The Tar Heels were written off at the start of the NCAA Tournament but have since gone on an impressive March Madness run. However, I think that run will end here against a much more talented Blue Devils team. Banchero, Griffin, and Moore should give the UNC big men problems in this game. Take Duke to cover the spread in this Final Four matchup between two rivals from Tobacco Road.

Click below to get free Final Four bets from BetOnline