How to Bet on the Final Four in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

Four of college basketball's biggest programs will tip off a historic Final Four this weekend. Duke and UNC will meet for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament while Kansas and Villanova will get the action started in the first Final Four matchup on Saturday.

NCAA Final Four Schedule | How to Watch the Final Four in California

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +145 | Kansas +180

Final Four Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Final Four odds have been released for nearly a week. For those betting against the spread in the Final Four, the public betting action seems to be falling on Kansas and North Carolina. However, the sharp money has come in on Villanova and Duke, holding the point spread for both games at -4.

Below, we’ll break down the Final Four odds for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova from BetOnline.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win the Final Four BetOnline Free Play Duke +145 Kansas +180 North Carolina +475 Villanova +500

Duke vs UNC Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are one win away from a storybook ending but will have to get past in-state rival North Carolina to get there. Duke and UNC have played 256 times ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game but the two schools have never met in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, in his first year at his alma-mater, Herbert Davis is hoping to continue North Carolina’s Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed.

Can the Tar Heels upset North Carolina and end Coach K’s career on Saturday night?

Get the latest Duke vs UNC odds from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Kansas comes into the Final Four favored by four points after Villanova’s second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Despite that, the sharp money continues to pour in on the Wildcats, who beat Kansas in the Final Four on their way to winning the National Championship in 2018.

Will Bill Self’s squad be able to get their revenge against a wounded Villanova squad on Saturday?

Check out the latest Final Four odds from BetOnline below.

Final Four Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 Final Four

America seems to be betting against Coach K and Duke vs UNC in the Final Four this weekend but I’m not sure that’s a wise bet. North Carolina has garnered 63 percent of the point spread bets but with the sharp money pouring in on Duke, the spread has remained strong at -4 points. Banchero looks like he’s on a mission to prove that he’s a potential No. 1 overall draft pick and he’s had plenty of help during the NCAA Tournament. Look for Duke’s supporting cast to step up and make a difference in this Final Four matchup.

Take the Blue Devils to cover the spread and advance to the National Championship game versus UNC.

