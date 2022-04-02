How to bet on the Final Four in FL | Florida Sports Betting Sites

With a trip to the National Championship on the line, Duke, UNC, Kansas, and Villanova will meet in one of the most historic Final Fours ever on Saturday. The Florida sports betting market has been halted but there could be some movement in the coming months. While sports fans wait for legal sportsbooks to come to the Sunshine State, residents can still place bets on the NCAA Final Four online with the top Florida sports betting sites. Below, we’ll uncover how to bet on the Final Four in Florida and claim free bets for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

While Florida sports betting isn’t legal yet, college basketball fans can still bet on one of the best Final Fours ever. The top online sports betting sites are giving Florida residents free bets and sports betting bonuses for the Final Four. New users that sign up and deposit in Florida can receive up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Florida sportsbooks and what they have to offer for the Final Four.

How to Bet on the Final Four in Florida

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the Final Four action this weekend. New users can sign up in a few short minutes and cash in on huge sports betting bonuses to use on the Final Four.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Final Four in Florida and claim free betting offers for the Final Four.

NCAA Final Four Schedule | How to Watch the Final Four in Florida

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +145 | Kansas +180

Final Four Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Final Four odds have been released for nearly a week. For those betting against the spread in the Final Four, the public betting action seems to be falling on Kansas and North Carolina. However, the sharp money has come in on Villanova and Duke, holding the point spread for both games at -4.

Below, we’ll break down the Final Four odds for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova from BetOnline.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win the Final Four BetOnline Free Play Duke +145 Kansas +180 North Carolina +475 Villanova +500

Duke vs UNC Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are one win away from a storybook ending but will have to get past in-state rival North Carolina to get there. Duke and UNC have played 256 times ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game but the two schools have never met in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, in his first year at his alma-mater, Herbert Davis is hoping to continue North Carolina’s Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed.

Can the Tar Heels upset North Carolina and end Coach K’s career on Saturday night?

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Kansas comes into the Final Four favored by four points after Villanova’s second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Despite that, the sharp money continues to pour in on the Wildcats, who beat Kansas in the Final Four on their way to winning the National Championship in 2018.

Will Bill Self’s squad be able to get their revenge against a wounded Villanova squad on Saturday?

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites | FL Sportsbooks for the Final Four

This year’s Final Four is going to be special. Four blue blood programs with some of the biggest fan bases in the country will be in action in Louisiana this weekend. Duke, UNC, Villanova, and Kansas will take the court with a chance to advance to the National Championship Game on Monday. The best online sportsbooks are giving residents in the Florida sports betting bonuses to sign up and get in on the action.

Below, we’ll go over the best Florida sports betting sites for the Final Four.

Final Four Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 Final Four

Villanova’s second-best player is injured and Kansas is coming off of a blowout win against Miami, so most people have written off the Wildcats already. However, Jay Wright is one of the best coaches in the country and is used to getting the most out of his players. Villanova will have the advantage from the 3-point line, which should be enough to help keep this game close. Take Villanova to cover the spread on Saturday.

