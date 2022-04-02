How to Bet on the Final Four in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites

The stage is set for the 2022 Final Four to tip off in New Orleans, Louisiana tonight. In Louisiana, sports betting is fully legal, which means residents can take advantage of mobile betting for the Final Four. With four blue bloods in the Final Four, this year’s event could be the best NCAA Final Four ever. Before we break down our best bets for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova, let’s take a look at some of the best Louisiana sports betting sites and what free bets are available for the Final Four.

NCAA Final Four Schedule | How to Watch the Final Four in Louisiana

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +145 | Kansas +180

Final Four Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Final Four odds have been released for nearly a week. For those betting against the spread in the Final Four, the public betting action seems to be falling on Kansas and North Carolina. However, the sharp money has come in on Villanova and Duke, holding the point spread for both games at -4.

Below, we’ll break down the Final Four odds for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova from BetOnline.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win the Final Four BetOnline Free Play Duke +145 Kansas +180 North Carolina +475 Villanova +500

Duke vs UNC Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are one win away from a storybook ending but will have to get past in-state rival North Carolina to get there. Duke and UNC have played 256 times ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game but the two schools have never met in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, in his first year at his alma-mater, Herbert Davis is hoping to continue North Carolina’s Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed.

Can the Tar Heels upset North Carolina and end Coach K’s career on Saturday night?

Get the latest Duke vs UNC odds from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Kansas comes into the Final Four favored by four points after Villanova’s second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Despite that, the sharp money continues to pour in on the Wildcats, who beat Kansas in the Final Four on their way to winning the National Championship in 2018.

Will Bill Self’s squad be able to get their revenge against a wounded Villanova squad on Saturday?

Check out the latest Final Four odds from BetOnline below.

The 2022 Final Four is going to be a historic event.

Duke and UNC are set to play against one another for the first time in the NCAA Tournament while Kansas will look to get some revenge against Villanova in their second Final Four meeting since 2018.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Kansas appears to be a lock after Justin Moore tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight but I’m not writing off Jay Wright’s squad just yet. The Wildcats are a hard-nosed group and they will have the advantage from behind the 3-point line in this matchup. While the Jayhawks have advanced to the Final Four, Kansas has yet to play its best basketball during March Madness, so an upset wouldn’t surprise me here. Look for senior Collin Gillespie to lead Villanova to the upset and take the Wildcats to advance to the National Championship Game.

