How to Bet on the Final Four in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 NCAA Final Four is setting up to be one of the best ever. Blue bloods Kansas and Villanova will tip off the Final Four on Saturday while Duke and UNC will continue their historic rivalry with their first ever meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

With Duke and UNC in the Final Four

NCAA Final Four Schedule | How to Watch the Final Four in North Carolina

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TBS

TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +145 | Kansas +180

Final Four Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The Final Four odds have been released for nearly a week. For those betting against the spread in the Final Four, the public betting action seems to be falling on Kansas and North Carolina. However, the sharp money has come in on Villanova and Duke, holding the point spread for both games at -4.

Below, we’ll break down the Final Four odds for Duke vs UNC and Kansas vs Villanova from BetOnline.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win the Final Four BetOnline Free Play Duke +145 Kansas +180 North Carolina +475 Villanova +500

Duke vs UNC Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are one win away from a storybook ending but will have to get past in-state rival North Carolina to get there. Duke and UNC have played 256 times ahead of Saturday’s Final Four game but the two schools have never met in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, in his first year at his alma-mater, Herbert Davis is hoping to continue North Carolina’s Cinderella run as a No. 8 seed.

Can the Tar Heels upset North Carolina and end Coach K’s career on Saturday night?

Get the latest Duke vs UNC odds from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total | 2022 Final Four Odds

Kansas comes into the Final Four favored by four points after Villanova’s second-leading scorer, Justin Moore, tore his Achilles in the Elite Eight. Despite that, the sharp money continues to pour in on the Wildcats, who beat Kansas in the Final Four on their way to winning the National Championship in 2018.

Will Bill Self’s squad be able to get their revenge against a wounded Villanova squad on Saturday?

Check out the latest Final Four odds from BetOnline below.

The state of North Carolina will be buzzing this weekend. The Duke UNC matchup in the Final Four will guarantee that at least one team from the ACC will be representing the state of North Carolina in the National Championship Game.

College basketball fans in the state can claim free bets and sports betting bonuses for this weekend’s Final Four action. That means fans can bet on Duke vs UNC for free and win real money during March Madness.

Final Four Picks | Best Bets for the 2022 Final Four

North Carolina is the highest remaining seed left in the NCAA Tournament, but it’s tough to bet against Coach K. The Duke Blue Devils have a chance to make history this weekend, sending Coach K off with a National Championship win. While America seems to be betting against Duke, the sharp money action tells a different story. Duke will also be looking to avenge its loss against the Tar Heels in the ACC regular season finale, so it’s hard not to like the Blue Devils in this spot. Look for Banchero to have a big game and take Duke to cover the spread in this historic Final Four battle between Duke and UNC on Saturday night.

