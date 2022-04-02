How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Illinois sports betting sites are offering free bets and great promotional giveaways for WrestleMania 38. This year’s Wrestlemania will be the first since Illinois has legalized and regulated sports betting. With that, betting on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois is as easy as ever before. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois, while cashing in on great betting offers and free wrestling bets, continue reading as we explore the top Illinois sportsbooks available for the biggest wrestling event of the year.
The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022
How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois
The best Illinois sportsbooks make betting on WrestleMania 38 as easy as possible. If you’re brand new to Illinois sports betting, we’ve got you covered. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an IL betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in IL
WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38
- 🤼WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022
- 📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd
- 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
- 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38: WWE PPV
- 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
- 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)
WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show
WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card
- Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler
WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds
WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.
All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top Illinois sportsbooks.
WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds
Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.
|Bet
|Brock Lesnar
|Roman Reigns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-350
|+225
WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds
Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Ronda Rousey
|Charlotte Flair
|Play
|Moneyline
|-700
|+400
WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds
Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.
|Bet
|Mystery Opponent
|Seth Rollins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+275
WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds
In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
|Bet
|Logan Paul & The Miz
|Dominik & Rey Mysterio
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|-120
Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds
Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Bianca Belair
|Becky Lynch
|Play
|Moneyline
|-600
|+350
The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in IL
Illinois sports betting sites are currently offering a ton of great betting odds and props for both nights of WrestleMania 38. If you’re brand new to Illinois sports betting, we can point you in the right direction. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois while cashing in on the best betting offers available for the granddaddy of them all, continue reading as we review the top Illinois sportsbooks available for betting on WrestleMania 38.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on WrestleMania 38
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free WWE Bets in Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is currently offering Illinois sports betting fans a number of great odds on WrestleMania 38. Bet on WrestleMania in Illinois this weekend with BetOnline and cash in on a special 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To get started with BetOnline today, click the link below to place your free WrestleMania bets now.
2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|WWE Betting in Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
If 2022 is the first time you have ever wagered on Wrestlemania then XBet is the best place to start your betting journey. After almost ten years in the industry, XBet has made a name for itself as one of the most basic and easy-to-use Illinois sports betting sites for users both new and old. Illinois residents who register with XBet this weekend to bet on WrestleMania 38 can claim a matched deposit bonus worth up to $500, as well as a ten-dollar casino gaming chip just for signing up.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link below to register with XBet today.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best WrestleMania Odds in Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie is the best place to start when looking for the top Illinois sportsbook betting offers. Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois with MyBookie today and claim a special 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on WrestleMania 38 with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.
WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks
Ronda Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. Rousey returns to WrestleMania for the first time since 2019 and is expected to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s title. While the betting favorite has cashed at a 100% rate since the start of 2022 in matches with odds posted in the WWE, that streak is bound to end sometime, and what better wrestler to end it than the Nature girl herself. Charlotte Flair won on three different occasions as the betting underdog in 2021, making her the most profitable wrestler to back when coming in as the plus-money side in a match. With that in mind, bet on Charlotte to defeat Rousey and extend her program with the former UFC champion at WrestleMania on Saturday night.
To bet on WrestleMania 38 with BetOnline now, click the link below now.