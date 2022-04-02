How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

Illinois sports betting sites are offering free bets and great promotional giveaways for WrestleMania 38. This year’s Wrestlemania will be the first since Illinois has legalized and regulated sports betting. With that, betting on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois is as easy as ever before. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois, while cashing in on great betting offers and free wrestling bets, continue reading as we explore the top Illinois sportsbooks available for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38

How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Illinois

The best Illinois sportsbooks make betting on WrestleMania 38 as easy as possible.

Pick an IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Illinois sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38 Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in IL

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds

WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.

All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top Illinois sportsbooks.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Bet Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -700 +400

WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.

Bet Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Bet Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bet Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -600 +350

The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in IL

Illinois sports betting sites are currently offering a ton of great betting odds and props for both nights of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

Ronda Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. Rousey returns to WrestleMania for the first time since 2019 and is expected to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s title. While the betting favorite has cashed at a 100% rate since the start of 2022 in matches with odds posted in the WWE, that streak is bound to end sometime, and what better wrestler to end it than the Nature girl herself. Charlotte Flair won on three different occasions as the betting underdog in 2021, making her the most profitable wrestler to back when coming in as the plus-money side in a match. With that in mind, bet on Charlotte to defeat Rousey and extend her program with the former UFC champion at WrestleMania on Saturday night.

