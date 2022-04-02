How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide

WrestleMania 38 kicks off Saturday, April 2nd from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Brock Lesnar is the betting favorite to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event on Sunday, while Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair in the main event on Saturday. While Massachusetts fans await legalization, residents who are looking to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Massachusetts can still do so, with a few added steps.
To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Massachusetts, while cashing in on the top sportsbook offers to bet on the WWE, continue reading as we explore the top betting offers available for betting on WrestleMania 38 in Massachusetts.
How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Massachusetts
Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Massachusetts this weekend by picking one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks offers available.
- Pick a MA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Massachusetts sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in MA
WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38
- 🤼WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022
- 📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd
- 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
- 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38: WWE PPV
- 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
- 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)
WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show
WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card
- Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler
WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds
WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.
All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.
WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds
Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.
|Bet
|Brock Lesnar
|Roman Reigns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-350
|+225
WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds
Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Ronda Rousey
|Charlotte Flair
|Play
|Moneyline
|-700
|+400
WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds
Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.
|Bet
|Mystery Opponent
|Seth Rollins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+275
WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds
In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
|Bet
|Logan Paul & The Miz
|Dominik & Rey Mysterio
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|-120
Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds
Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Bianca Belair
|Becky Lynch
|Play
|Moneyline
|-600
|+350
WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks
Ronda Rousey makes her WrestleMania return on Saturday as she faces Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair, however, if any underdog on this card is worth taking a shot at, Flair is likely the best shot to take. The betting favorite has won every WWE match with odds posted since the start of 2022, but an underdog has to come through at some point. Flair cashed as an underdog on three different occasions in 2021, making her one of the most profitable wrestlers to back at plus-money over the last few years. With this in mind, take a flyer on Charlotte Flair to pull off the upset and retain her championship on Saturday night in Arlington.
To bet on WrestleMania 38 with BetOnline now, click the link below now.