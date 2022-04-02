How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | New York Sports Betting Guide

Some of the best New York sports betting sites are offering free bets on the granddaddy of them all, Wrestlemania. This year, WrestleMania 38 will mark the first premier WWE pay-per-view event since sports betting became legalized in the Empire State. As a result, New York sports betting fans can cash in on free bets and bonus cash offers when signing up with the top New York sportsbooks available.
To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York, continue reading as we explore the best betting sites available, and all the great betting promotions and rewards offered to New York wrestling fans.
The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38
How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York
The best New York sports betting sites make it easy to sign up and claim great betting offers for WrestleMania 38. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York, check out the instructions below.
WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38
- 🤼WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022
- 📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd
- 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
- 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38: WWE PPV
- 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
- 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)
WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show
WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card
- Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler
WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds
WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.
All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top New York sportsbooks.
WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds
Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.
|Bet
|Brock Lesnar
|Roman Reigns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-350
|+225
WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds
Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Ronda Rousey
|Charlotte Flair
|Play
|Moneyline
|-700
|+400
WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds
Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.
|Bet
|Mystery Opponent
|Seth Rollins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+275
WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds
In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
|Bet
|Logan Paul & The Miz
|Dominik & Rey Mysterio
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|-120
Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds
Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Bianca Belair
|Becky Lynch
|Play
|Moneyline
|-600
|+350
The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in NY
The best New York sports betting sites for WrestleMania 38 offer a ton of great props and match-up odds for the biggest wrestling event of the year. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York while cashing in on the best betting offers available for NY residents, continue reading as we review the top New York sportsbooks available for betting on WrestleMania 38.
WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks
Ronda Rousey is the -700 favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair on day one of WrestleMania 38, in the main event. Rousey returns to Wrestlemania for the first time since 2019 and is expected to win the WWE Women’s Smackdown Championship over Flair on Saturday night. The betting favorite has won every match with odds posted in 2022, but that streak is bound to end at some point. Flair cashed three times in 2021 as the betting underdog, making her one of the most profitable wrestlers to bet on when coming in as the plus-money underdog. With this in mind, bet on Charlotte Flair to defeat Ronda Rousey as the underdog to set up an extended program between herself and Flair on Saturday night.
