How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | New York Sports Betting Guide

Some of the best New York sports betting sites are offering free bets on the granddaddy of them all, Wrestlemania. This year, WrestleMania 38 will mark the first premier WWE pay-per-view event since sports betting became legalized in the Empire State. As a result, New York sports betting fans can cash in on free bets and bonus cash offers when signing up with the top New York sportsbooks available.

To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York, continue reading as we explore the best betting sites available, and all the great betting promotions and rewards offered to New York wrestling fans.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38 – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38 MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38 – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38 Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022 – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022

How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York

The best New York sports betting sites make it easy to sign up and claim great betting offers for WrestleMania 38. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York, check out the instructions below.

Pick an NY betting site from this page Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your New York sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38 Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in NY

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds

WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.

All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top New York sportsbooks.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38

Bet Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -700 +400

WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.

Bet Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Bet Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Bet Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -600 +350

The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in NY

The best New York sports betting sites for WrestleMania 38 offer a ton of great props and match-up odds for the biggest wrestling event of the year. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York while cashing in on the best betting offers available for NY residents, continue reading as we review the top New York sportsbooks available for betting on WrestleMania 38.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on WrestleMania 38

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free WWE Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top New York sportsbook available for betting on WrestleMania 38 in New York. If you’re brand new to BetOnline, you’re in luck, as NY residents can claim a special 50% bonus offer of up to $1,000 this weekend, just for registering. BetOnline is also one of the top New York sportsbooks available for betting on WrestleMania 38 with bitcoin, or other crypto coins.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get started with BetOnline today, click the link below to place your free WrestleMania bets now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 2022

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For WWE Betting in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If 2022 is your first year betting on WrestleMania then XBet is the perfect sportsbook to start off your sports betting journey. Bet on WrestleMania 38 with XBet and cash in on great betting offers while using one of the most simple, and easy-to-use sports betting apps in the industry. New York residents that sign up with XBet this weekend to bet on WrestleMania 38 will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, and a ten-dollar online casino gaming chip, just for registering. Terms and conditions apply, check out the details below for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to register with XBet today.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best WrestleMania Odds in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re looking for the most generous betting offers available for New York sports betting fans, look no further than MyBookie. After almost twenty years in the industry, MyBookie has become known for its great betting offers for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie to bet on WrestleMania 38 in New York now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as the best odds available for betting on this year’s WrestleMania. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more information.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on WrestleMania 38 with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

Ronda Rousey is the -700 favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair on day one of WrestleMania 38, in the main event. Rousey returns to Wrestlemania for the first time since 2019 and is expected to win the WWE Women’s Smackdown Championship over Flair on Saturday night. The betting favorite has won every match with odds posted in 2022, but that streak is bound to end at some point. Flair cashed three times in 2021 as the betting underdog, making her one of the most profitable wrestlers to bet on when coming in as the plus-money underdog. With this in mind, bet on Charlotte Flair to defeat Ronda Rousey as the underdog to set up an extended program between herself and Flair on Saturday night.

To bet on WrestleMania 38 with BetOnline now, click the link below now.

