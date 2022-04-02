How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide

Wisconsin sports betting fans can get their first taste of betting on professional wrestling this weekend, as WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 2nd and 3rd, from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year’s Wrestlemania will be the first since Wisconsin sports betting has been endorsed as state law. While the Wisconsin sports betting market has not fully launched, there are still a number of ways to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin.
To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin, continue reading as we explore the best Wisconsin sportsbooks available for betting on Wrestlemania 38.
The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022
How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin
Let's walk through how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin. For a step-by-step guide, continue reading the instructions below.
- Pick a WI betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Wisconsin sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
- Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in WI
WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38
- 🤼WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022
- 📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd
- 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
- 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38: WWE PPV
- 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
- 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)
WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show
WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card
- Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler
WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds
WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.
All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top Wisconsin sportsbooks.
WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds
Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.
|Bet
|Brock Lesnar
|Roman Reigns
|Play
|Moneyline
|-350
|+225
WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds
Ronda Rousey is a -700 favorite over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Ronda Rousey
|Charlotte Flair
|Play
|Moneyline
|-700
|+400
WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds
Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog vs a mystery opponent, who is likely to be Cody Rhodes.
|Bet
|Mystery Opponent
|Seth Rollins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-450
|+275
WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds
In the closest lined match of the evening, Logan Paul and the Miz come in as a pick’em against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
|Bet
|Logan Paul & The Miz
|Dominik & Rey Mysterio
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|-120
Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds
Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38
|Bet
|Bianca Belair
|Becky Lynch
|Play
|Moneyline
|-600
|+350
The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in WI
Wisconsin sports betting fans who are looking to bet on WrestleMania 38 are in luck. This year's Wrestlemania brings a number of the top Wisconsin sportsbooks to the table with great betting offers for Wisconsin residents for betting on WrestleMania 38. To learn more about how to bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin, continue reading as we review the top Wisconsin sportsbooks available for betting on WrestleMania 38.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on WrestleMania 38
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free WWE Bets in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is one of the most popular Wisconsin sports betting sites over the last few years, with a number of great offers for fans looking to wager on WrestleMania 38. Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin with BetOnline today and receive a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50, when placing your first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|WWE Betting in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Wisconsin with XBet this weekend, and get in on the WWE betting action with one of the most easy-to-use Wisconsin sportsbooks available. After almost ten years in the industry, XBet has made a name for itself for offering customers a unique, and simple betting experience. Sign up with XBet now and receive a special match deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a special $10 casino gaming chip just for signing up.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best WrestleMania Odds in Wisconsin
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie is the most popular Wisconsin sports betting site available for betting on WrestleMania 38. After almost twenty years of serving Wisconsin sports betting fans, MyBookie has become known for its generous betting offers for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today to bet on WrestleMania 38, and Wisconsin residents will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more information.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks
Ronda Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 on Saturday. While the betting favorite has swept the board so far in the WWE in 2022, Charlotte Flair cashed as an underdog on three different occasions in 2021, making her the best wrestler to bet on when coming in as the betting underdog over the last few years. With this in mind, bet on Charlotte Flair at +400 to defeat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.
