NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

Given that the NBA only has five games on Saturday, it could be a difficult day for betters to profit, but this isn’t always the case. Remember that having fewer games may benefit some bettors since they will be able to focus on a few key plays rather than trying to do too much.

NBA Games On Saturday

Hornets vs 76ers

Cavaliers vs Knicks

Nets vs Hawks

Heat vs Bulls

Jazz vs Warriors

Recently, there have been several late scratches. It’s a letdown for those who bet on parlays and player props earlier in the day, but it makes sense from the standpoint of some team, who want to make sure their players are completely healthy for the playoffs. Make certain you’re informed about any injuries.

Best NBA Player Props – Saturday – April 2

Bettors can always get the best player props for any sporting event and other events at BetOnline.

Over 29.5 Points – Kevin Durant

Given that Kevin Durant had one of his worst games of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyns’ most recent game, I believe he will easily reach this 30-point mark.

He still played a decent game, finishing with 26 points, but he didn’t do the things that Kevin Durant is known for.

Scoring 26 and having that be considered a bad game just proves that he is one of the best scorers of all time, as there is a strong case to be made that he has the best score in the history of the game. When you consider that the Brooklyn Nets will be playing against a below-average Atlanta Hawks defense, he should score over 29.5 points in this one.

Under 1.5 Threes – Nikola Vucevic

Taking Nikola Vucevic to have under 1.5 3-pointers will be my next lock of the night. When you consider that the Miami Heat have probably the best defense in the league, I can’t see Nikola Vucevic hitting two 3-pointers.

He struggled to hit 3-pointers at times over the season, and while he has looked improved from beyond the arc in recent games, I believe this is a night where he will fall short of two made 3-pointers.

Over 1.5 Threes – Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins to have over 1.5 threes is another one of my favorite bets of the night bet. Wiggins is someone I try to avoid betting on some nights because he can be a little inconsistent, but I like the matchup for him in this one since the Utah Jazz give up a ton of open 3-pointers.

I believe that Wiggins will have to step up his game down the stretch because if he doesn’t, Golden State will find themselves in a difficult situation in the Western Conference in terms of seeding. This is a fantastic game for him to get back on track, and I’m going to be all over him to do so.