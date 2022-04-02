NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 2

Given the number of NHL games scheduled for the day, there’s no better time than now to put together a nice little parlay and try to create a bankroll in bettors’ accounts. Make sure to check out BetOnline for the best NHL parlay odds.

NHL Games On Saturday

Panthers vs Devils

Penguins vs Avalanche

Blue Jackets vs Bruins

Canadiens vs Lightning

Wild vs Hurricanes

Maple Leafs vs Flyers

Kings vs Jets

Blues vs Flames

Stars vs Sharks

Best NHL Bets – Saturday – April 2

Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 vs Montreal Canadiens

One of the more intriguing matchups of the day should be the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens. Given that the Lightning are arguably the best team in hockey, and the Canadians are arguably the worst, I’m going to go with the pattern and say that Tampa Bay will easily win.

They’ve won four straight games and should be able to make it five on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 vs Philadelphia Flyers

In my opinion, the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers should be the easiest game of the night to bet on. The Maple Leafs have played exceptionally well throughout the year. They presently have 91 points, compared to only 53 for the Flyers.

Personally, I believe this game will be over quickly, with Toronto winning by at least two goals.

St. Louis Blues +1.5 vs Calgary Flames

This is one of the more intriguing lines of the day. I am going to be all over the St. Louis Blues because I think the line is off.

While the Blues have struggled at times this season, I don’t believe they should be getting this much money on a +1.5 line. I think that this is the lock of the night.

Even though Calgary could easily win this game by a few goals, I don’t anticipate that happening.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is one of the parlays that I am very certain should be able to hit. I’m concerned that the Pittsburgh Penguins will beat the Colorado Avalanche, but I think Colorado will sneak the win out. Every other game, I think the teams take care of business easily.