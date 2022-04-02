NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

On Saturday, there will be a slew of NHL games, with some of the best teams in the league battling it out. Profit from our NHL predictions and bets for Saturday’s game with our picks below.

NHL Games On Saturday

Panthers vs Devils

Penguins vs Avalanche

Blue Jackets vs Bruins

Canadiens vs Lightning

Wild vs Hurricanes

Maple Leafs vs Flyers

Kings vs Jets

Blues vs Flames

Stars vs Sharks

Having a bigger number of games isn’t always a good thing. If there are more than a few games on the schedule, I want to try to pick my three or four favorites. Some evenings, going overboard can be advantageous, but most times, it’s best to stick to a few minor plays.

NHL Predictions – Saturday – April 2

Below, we’ll look at three NHL predictions as well as the best bet of the day for Saturday’s games.

Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any event at BetOnline.

Lightning vs Canadiens – Prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been in a bit of a rut over the last several weeks, but they’ve got back on track and have won their last four games.

The Montreal Canadiens, on the other hand, have spent the majority of the season in the lower of the pack, and there’s an argument to be made that they’ve been the worst team in the league. They’ve only three games in their last ten, and they are on a three-game losing streak.

Personally, I believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will be able to comfortably win this game.

Wild vs Hurricanes – Prediction

The game between the Minnesota Wild and the Carolina Hurricanes is arguably the best of the evening. The Hurricanes haven’t been playing particularly well recently, winning only four of their previous ten games, but still remain the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The Wild, on the other hand, have been playing fantastic hockey recently, winning seven of their previous ten games.

In this one, I’m leaning toward the Minnesota Wild, mainly due to how well they’ve been playing recently. The Hurricanes haven’t been horrible, but in their last ten games, they could have been a lot better, so I expect this trend to continue and Minnesota to take care of business.

Penguins vs Avalanche – Prediction

Given that these two teams are arguably the best in hockey, this should be one of the best games of the night. The Penguins will come in with 92 points, while the Avalanche will come in with 102. Colorado has recently been able to play some fantastic hockey, which makes me believe that they will be able to handle an above-average Pittsburgh Penguins team.

Favorite NHL Bet – Tuesday, March 29

My night’s favorite bet will be picking the Minnesota Wild to win outright. Given the terrific odds, we’ll get from BetOnline in this one, I believe this should be the play of the day. It will be a difficult game for Minnesota to win, but they want to show the rest of the NHL that they are one of the best teams in the league, and there isn’t a better moment to do so than against the Carolina Hurricanes.