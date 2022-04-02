UNC Ends Coach K’s Career, Advances To National Championships | National Championship Odds

After the University of North Carolina defeated the Duke Blue Devils in the final four on Saturday, arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history, Coach K, has had his career put to rest. Caleb Love’s 28 points were enough to lead North Carolina to an 81-77 victory.

Given that UNC had a difficult start to the season and entered the March Madness tournament as an eight seed, what they’ve accomplished so far is nothing short of remarkable. After falling early in the ACC tournament, there were some concerns about this team and what they would be able to accomplish come tournament time.

The University of North Carolina answered those questions early on, defeating Marquette by 32 points in the first round, the number one seeded Baylor Bears in the second round, the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16, the cinderella Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Elite Eight, and finally the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

Given that Kansas, like UNC, has talent all over the court, we can expect one of the best college basketball games ever.

It’ll be fascinating to watch what UNC decides to do. Both teams have outstanding guard play in Caleb Love and Ochai Agbaji, but UNC may have the upper hand on the offensive and defensive end with Brady Manek and Armando Bacot controlling the paint. Both Bacot and Manek dominated in the Final Four, with Manek finishing with 14 points and Armando Bacot finishing with 11 points and 21 rebounds.

Kansas is a four-point favorite on the betting odds and -170 on the money line. Although they will be giving four points to North Carolina, this is certainly a game that UNC could walk away with.

