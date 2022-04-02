Veteran Justin Upton released by Los Angeles Angels

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels designated veteran outfielder Justin Upton for assignment.

Unfortunately for the Angels, they will be liable for Upton’s salary of $28 million until he is claimed by another team, which seems improbable at this moment in his career. It wouldn’t make sense for a team to take on that salary because he is already 31 years old and hasn’t had a successful season in quite some time.

However, it’s an intriguing decision that the Angels chose to wait until now to do this. Given that they may have been able to package him and a few other players in exchange for someone who can help them with their rotation and bullpen, which are their two biggest needs, it’s a little questionable that they waited until now.

The Angels are going to be one of the more intriguing teams in the league this season. Considering that they have arguably the two best players in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels’ ceiling is truly unlimited. The one issue surrounding them is whether or not they will be able to succeed on the mound, although they did make some good acquisitions in the offseason to improve their rotation and bullpen.

After only hitting .211 last year and .204 the season before, Upton wouldn’t have been much of a help to Los Angeles. Since 2018, he’s hit fewer than 17 home runs in each season.

The Angels have now made room on the roster for Jordan Adell and Brandon Marsh after Justin Upton was designated for assignment. Both of these prospects have a load of promise and might be two of the best players in baseball in a few years.