Warriors’ Stephen Curry will miss remainder of regular season

Per sources, Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry is set to miss the last five games of the team’s regular season. However, there is a chance that the eight-time All-Star might have to sit out for a couple of playoff games as well. On Mar. 16, in the Warriors’ 110-88 loss to the Celtics, Curry sustained a sprained ligament injury in his left foot. Since then, he has been ruled out indefinitely. Minor injuries can take two to four weeks to heal.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, his left foot sprain will be re-evaluated in a week. Unfortunately for Warriors’ fans, the team could lose its third place seeding in the Western Conference. The team is only half a game ahead of the Mavericks in the standings. Plus, Golden State is on a four-game losing streak.

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out — but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2022

Anyway, the two-time MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season. While the 13-year NBA veteran still performed at a high level this season, his points-per-game average dropped off from last season. Though, a lot of folks expected this outcome.

Warriors need Curry to return immediately

In the 2020-21 season, Curry averaged a career-high 32 points per game. On Aug. 6, 2021, the guard signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the organization. He is without a doubt the most valuable player for Golden State. When healthy, the leading scorer can carry the load.

Curry even won his first All-Star Game MVP award back in February. With Team LeBron, the guard scored 50 points. It was only two points short of Anthony Davis’ 52-point All-Star Game record from 2017.

Not to mention, Curry set the record for most 3-pointers scored in a single All-Star quarter (6), half (8) and game (16). It should go without saying that Golden State needs Stephen Curry back on the court as soon as possible.

The Warriors take on the Jazz tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is ahead of Utah by two games in the Western Conference. If interested, the Sports Daily features the best NBA betting sites.