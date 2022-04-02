WrestleMania 2022 Predictions, Betting Odds and Best Prop Bets

For the second straight year, WWE WrestleMania will be a two-day pay-per-view event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With several WWE titles on the line, some of wrestling’s biggest stars will be on display this weekend at WrestleMania 38. Headlining the main event in a title vs title match, Brock Lesnar will meet Roman Reigns in the ring for a winner take all match. Meanwhile, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin will make his return back to his home state of Texas to make a WrestleMania 2022 appearance. In this article, we’ll break down the WWE WrestleMania 2022 betting odds, predictions and best props bets.

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | WrestleMania 2022

WrestleMania 2022 📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship).

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszer.

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds | WrestleMania 38 Odds

In a two day event, WrestleMania brings the excitement for WWE fans with headlining fights on wrestling’s biggest stage. From Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns, and the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, there is a lot of WWE betting value this weekend. Below, we’ll break down the best WrestleMania 2022 betting odds this weekend.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

In a title vs title match, Lesnar, the WWE Champion secured his shot against Universal Champion, Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble. The two champions have a long history and have been waiting for this fight since their Day 1 Match was canceled after Reigns tested positive for Covid. Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship at Day 1, setting up the main-event on the biggest show of the year. Lesnar vs Reigns will take to the ring on WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 matches on Sunday night.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

After winning the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey is set to take on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Saturday Night. Rousey officially challenged Flair’s title on February 4th by showing up to Smackdown and calling her out for a match at WrestleMania 38. While it is not a surprising title challenge, Flair is the best opponent to give Rousey a run for her money in her first singles match in years.

Bet Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -700 +400

WrestleMania Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

There is a very good chance that Seth Rollins will be facing Cody Rhodes in the ring on Saturday night. Rhodes looks to make his return back to the WWE after his stint with AEW. On the other hand, Rollins has failed to secure a spot and has been left off the card multiple times. Vince McMahon called on Rollins himself to give him a match on the card. However, Rollins will not know his opponent until he is in the ring.

Bet Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

Logan Paul will join The Miz in his WWE in-ring debut against Dominik and Rey Mysterio on Saturday at WrestleMania 38 day one. The Miz has had trouble dealing with Rey and Dominik Mysterio in two-on-one situations. After losing to Rey at the Elimination Chamber event, Miz swore to even the odds by bringing on a friend. While the Miz’s friend, Paul is a social media star that has taken the boxing world by storm, he looks to make a good impression in his first pro wrestling debut on the biggest WWE stage, WrestleMania 38.

Bet Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Becky Lynch has been on fire and technically hasn’t lost the RAW Women’s Championship since winning it in the main event at WrestleMania 35. Lynch returned to the WWE after maternity leave and she reclaimed the championship against Belair in seconds at SummerSlam. Lynch will be defending her title against eager Belair in a rematch on Saturday night. Belair earned her rematch after winning the women’s Elimination Chamber Event.

Bet Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -600 +350

What Will Happen First at WrestleMania 38 | WWE WrestleMania 2022 Props Betting

While ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will make his return to the WWE, he will not be headlining any WrestleMania events. Instead, WWE rumors are swirling that Stone Cold will close night one with Kevin Owens. Owens has goaded Stone Cold back into the ring after 19 years by continually mocking the state of Texas. With Austin’s appearance on the KO Show, wrestling fans are excited to welcome back the biggest WWE personality ever in his home state.

Bet Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens Kevin Owen Stunner’s Stone Cold Play Moneyline -800 +450

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

WrestleMania 38 will take place in Dallas, Texas in a two-day event filled with some of the biggest WWE matches, wrestling stars and personalities. Ronda Rousey will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. While it will be Rousey’s first singles match in years, she is the odds on favorite to win the title. Rousey is one of the best female MMA fighters of all time and a huge WWE crossover star. Take Rousey to beat Flair in an entertaining match on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is set up for a fall. She has been dominating the circuits since returning from maternity leave last year. After reclaiming the Raw Women’s Champion title in last year’s SummerSlam against Bianca Belair, she hasn’t technically lost since Wrestlemania 35. The narrative has been building for Belair to get her revenge on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Take Belair to win the Raw Women’s Champion Title.

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Best Bets | WrestleMania Prop Bets

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin will be returning to the place where it all began. Austin’s WWE career began in his home state of Texas in 1989, so it’s hard to see him. While there has been speculation whether or not Austin will fight, he will be making an appearance on the KO show on night one of WrestleMania. With his return, the best WWE betting sites are offering ‘Stone Cold’ betting props on Saturday night.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Steven Austin ‘Stone Cold’ Stunner’s Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 38. After Owens stunnered a cameraman during a recent WWE Raw, there’s a good chance Steve Austin returns the favor with his patented finisher. Take the prop for ‘Stone Cold’ to Stunner Kevin Owens at BetOnline (-900).

