Oilers Gameday: April 3rd at Ducks

Edmonton (39-25-5) at Anaheim (28-30-12)

The Oilers have done a solid job eking out some close wins, enough to have the chance to go for a 4th straight victory tonight against the Ducks. It’s been a good stretch to keep pace in the playoff race, where the Oilers have kept a small lead on the cut line. A win tonight would go a long way towards cementing their standing in both the division and the conference.

Sure, it’s nice to be up on the Stars and Predators for the time being, but the reality is the jockeying for divisional seeding will likely be the more relevant to focus on. With the Flames seeming destined for the top spot, the Oilers find themselves 3rd, sandwiched between the 2nd place Kings and the 4th place Golden Knights, who currently find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs.

The preseason consensus for the Oilers was to finish 2nd in the division, and though it’s been a frenetic ride the team is rounding into form with a realistic chance to meet those expectations. Passing the Kings would not only give the Oilers more likelihood of clinching a playoff berth, but home ice advantage and a more favourable matchup in the 1st round of the playoffs.

The Ducks, meanwhile, saw the clock strike midnight after a surprisingly hot start to the season. Many of the season long numbers are a bit misrepresentative of the Ducks current abilities, as several key veterans were moved out at the deadline. Many of the highly skilled youngsters remain as the Ducks plan for a brighter future in Orange County.

We’re expecting Gibson in net for the Ducks while the Oilers are expected to go with Smith. I have a hard time believing it won’t be Koskinen based on Smith getting the last game and rhythm that the Oilers have been using all season, but alas such are the limitations of my remote, removed, and second hand analyses.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Edmonton:

Contain the top line. Over the years this was a common objective for teams facing the Oilers, but now given their depth it’s not quite that simple. The Ducks on the other hand have one line that is much more dangerous on paper than the others, centred by Zegras. Shutting down the Ducks top unit would go a long way towards keeping the Ducks off the scoreboard. Forecheck. The Ducks blueline is talented, but young and inexperienced as well. The Oilers forwards are likely licking their chops at the thought of creating turnovers and turning those into prime scoring chances.

Anaheim:

Goaltending. Not sugar coating it, the Ducks are overmatched in tonight’s contest. That isn’t to say that they don’t have a chance, if not a few potential paths to victory, but almost all of those include a strong performance from Gibson in keeping the Oilers off the board, or at least within striking distance.

EXPECTED LINEUPS

Edmonton:

Kane — McDavid — Puljujarvi

Hyman — Draisaitl — Yamamoto

Brassard — Nugent-Hopkins — Kassian

Foegele — McLeod — Ryan

Nurse — Ceci

Keith — Bouchard

Kulak — Barrie

Smith

Koskinen

Anaheim:

Milano — Zegras — Terry

Comtois — Henrique — Mayhew

Grant — Lundestrom — Aston-Reese

Steel — Carrick — Simon

Fowler — Drysdale

Vaakanainen — Shattenkirk

Mahura — Sustr

Gibson

Stolarz

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Edmonton:

It doesn’t seem as though there will be many changes to the Oilers lineup outside of Archibald’s geographical restrictions. I’m guessing Ryan will find his way back into the lineup, especially against a Ducks team that moved on from a lot of its muscle at the deadline.

With RNH and McLeod manning the centre of the ice behind McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers boast a forward depth that few around the league can hold a candle to. For now it’s nice to roll four lines and keep the stars fresh, but we’ll see how the approach changes as we head into the postseason, or rather if it changes. All 3 of Foegele, Ryan, and especially McLeod have performed above their 4th line slotting here, ultimately constituting exactly the type of problem a competitive team wants to have.

The blueline remains unchanged as it seems this is the look the coaches feel comfortable with. It’s hard to argue with the level of play in general. Although Lagesson and Niemelainen seemed to hold up well with Barrie at points this season, it’s clear that Kulak brings a bit more to the lineup spot.

Again, I would have guessed that Koskinen would get the start today, but everything I’m seeing so far has Smith in line for the start. There is not much runway left on the season to “get someone going”, especially when playoff certainty is far from guaranteed at this point. Regardless, for a long playoff run, and even the path to the playoffs themselves the Oilers will likely need 2 goalies to give them a strong level of play.

Anaheim:

As the Ducks build towards the future there is one piece that sticks out, not only on the team but across the league, Trevor Zegras. By now most have seen or heard enough to understand that the young centre has the skills, the personality, and the audacity to challenge the status quo of the sport in many ways. This season we’ve seen multiple media members go off on pugilistic rants about how Zegras’ creativity and talent should be met with 80s brand intimidation tactics, in particular Tortorella and recently Tyson Nash. We’ve also seen that Zegras isn’t afraid to speak his mind off the ice either, carrying himself with the same boldness and confidence.

His linemates are both very skilled players in their own right. Milano and Terry have been relatively well known prospects because of their flashy hands, but hadn’t quite been able to translate that into very much NHL success until this season. This line has the Ducks top 3 offensive forwards and the Oilers need to be aware of when they are on the ice.

Elsewhere in the lineup the Ducks have some youth, although most of the forward group is likely not a big part of any projection of the future. Comtois has plateaued somewhat after a surprising early impact in the league and subsequent injury troubles. He is a power forward with some skill but is more of a complimentary piece. It’s unlikely he’ll ever be a star, but he could be a good top 9 winger and bring a different element to a line once the Ducks start to graduate more skill. For now Henrique still has some game.

Lundestrom is an interesting project at centre as the Ducks have been using him in this pseudo-shutdown role. The results haven’t exactly been fantastic but he’s shown some steps towards stronger play, and has even managed to put up a respectable output of offence with 16 goals on the season. His most common linemates have been Grant and the injured Silfverberg, replaced tonight by Aston-Reese who has measured quite well in defensive impacts over the past couple seasons.

Sam Steel looks like he might not be able to reach his potential as a key offensive contributor, at least on the Ducks, as he finds himself low in a lineup that should be affording young talent bigger opportunities. His linemate Simon is a smart player, like Aston-Reese had some strong defensive impacts on Pittsburgh over the years.

Drysdale is a smooth skating, highly talented defenceman who is in a bit over his head as a top pair player at this point. As a rookie it’s a performance that is nevertheless impressive and promising for his long term outlook.

Another young player, Vaakinainen is looking to prove himself in the league as well, coming over from Boston, or rather AHL Providence, at the deadline.

Mahura is a player I personally had some hopes for, but getting into his mid 20s it might be time to stop expecting he’s going to jump into a legitimate top 4 defender. He does have some offensive ability as well, truly a theme on this blueline considering both Fowler and Shattenkirk are of an offensive persuasion as well. In all it’s a blueline that might ensure the Ducks are involved in high scoring games one way or another.

John Gibson has a long pedigree as a highly regarded netminder, both as a prospect and in the early years of his professional career when the Ducks were a stronger team. The past few seasons, including this one, his numbers have not been good. Hopefully for all our sakes Gibson can regain his elite form when he has a strong team playing in front of him once more. Whether that happens with the Ducks or not remains to be seen, but personally I’d bet on his talent coming through in the end.