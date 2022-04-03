4 Players That Will Make a Difference in the National Championship Game

With the National Championship game scheduled to take place on Monday, it’s time to focus on the few players that will have to make the biggest difference in order for their teams to win the crown.

When you consider the caliber of talent on both teams’ rosters, it’s evident that more than a few players from each team will have to step up and be the best player on the court, but we will show the ones who truly need to do so.

Players That Will Make a Difference in the National Championship Game

Below, we will take a look at the four players who have to make a difference in the National Championship.

4. Caleb Love

Caleb Love is one of college basketball’s most intriguing players. Given that he has games when he can’t hit a shot and then nights where he can go out and drop 30 points on anyone in the country while missing only a few shots, he’s someone who will have to really lock in for this University of North Carolina team.

Despite having nights where he doesn’t shoot the ball well, he’s managed to rediscover his stroke during the March Madness Tournament, scoring 28 points and shooting 55% from the field in the Final Four against Duke.

3. Remy Martin

Remy Martin is an interesting name to say is a huge difference-maker for Kansas. He hasn’t received the love and respect that he deserves throughout the NCAA tournament, as some people continue to question him. In the regular season, he only averaged 8.4 points per game, but he managed to contribute some big numbers in the tournament, scoring 23 points against Providence and 20 against Creighton.

There’s a chance Kansas won’t win a national title if he doesn’t come out in this game and play as he did in the first few games of the tournament. He only had three points in the most recent game against Villanova, and he only had nine in the game before that against the University of Miami.

2. Armando Bacot

Many people make it appear as if Brady Manek will be the reason the University of North Carolina wins the national title, but in my opinion, Armando Bacot is the most important guy for them. This youngster has been one of the best players in the country for the entire season while also being extremely efficient from the field. He’s not only averaging 16.3 points per game, but he’s also shooting 57.9% from the field.

Bacot averaged 13.1 rebounds per game this season.

1. Ochai Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji is perhaps the best player in the country, as evidenced by his likely capture of the Wooden Award this year, which is given to the best college basketball player in America.

He’s had a fantastic tournament and has cemented his reputation as one of the finest players in America. Agbaji scored at least 15 points in three of Kansas’ five games so far in the tournament. He even took over against Villanova on Saturday, finishing with 21 points on 75% shooting from the field.

Although it’s difficult to predict whether he or Remy Martin will be the x-factor, Agbaji is the more consistent player of the two, putting him in a position to be the game’s biggest difference maker.