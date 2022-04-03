Athletics trade Sean Manaea to the Padres

The Oakland Athletics traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres on Sunday according to Rogers Sportsnet. In return, the Padres also received relief pitching prospect Aaron Holiday. The Athletics acquired infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and pitching prospect Adrian Martinez.

Manaea will now move into the Padres pitching rotation, and expect to be the number three starter behind Joe Musgrove and You Darvish. He will also reunite with new Padres manager Bob Melvin, who managed Manaea while in Oakland.

Last season, Manaea started 32 games, and had a record of 11 wins and 10 losses, with an earned run average of 3.91. In 179 1/3 innings, he gave up 179 hits, 78 earned runs, 25 home runs, 41 walks, nine hit batsmen, five wild pitches and one balk. Manaea also had 194 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23.

Manaea also threw two complete game shutouts this past season. He blanked the Minnesota Twins with a six-hitter, seven-inning shutout on April 20 in a 7-0 Oakland victory, and then blanked the Seattle Mariners with a four-hitter in a 6-o win on June 2.

The 30-year-old native of Valparaiso, Indiana, is one of two Athletics pitchers from last year’s starting rotation who have been dealt in the offseason. Manaea is joined by Chris Bassitt of Toledo, Ohio, who was traded to the New York Mets on March 13. There is strong speculation that Frankie Montas could be next.

With the deal, the odds of the Padres winning the World Series is now at +1800 according to betonline.ag. The Athletics are at +12500.

The trade between the Athletics and Padres was one of two Major League trades this weekend. On Saturday, there was a deal between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers according to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com. The Rangers traded catcher Jose Trevino to the Yankees for pitchers Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom. Last season, Trevino batted .239 with five home runs and 30 runs batted in.