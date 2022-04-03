Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 3)

With how many NBA games there are on Sunday, there should be plenty of opportunities for bettors to make money. There will be a few games in which some of the best teams in the NBA will face off, as well as some games in which much betters teams will face much worse teams. Below you’ll find our NBA picks and parlays for today’s games.

NBA Games On Sunday

Celtics vs Wizards

Bucks vs Mavericks

Nuggets vs Lakers

Pistons vs Pacers

Knicks vs Magic

Heat vs Raptors

Suns vs Thunder

Trail Blazers vs Spurs

Timberwolves vs Rockets

Warriors vs Kings

Pelicans vs Clippers

Best NBA Bets – Sunday, April 3

Below, we’re going to go over two picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from.

Philadelphia 76ers -4 vs Cleveland Cavaliers

When you consider the injuries that the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with, I believe the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to easily win this game.

The 76ers still have a chance to be the Eastern Conference’s top seed if they play their best basketball down the stretch, so I expect them to be focused during this game and try to come away with a win against a strong Cavaliers team. Joel Embiid is also right in the mix of the MVP voting and if he wants to win the award, Philadelphia needs to get as many wins down the stretch as they possibly can.

Golden State Warriors -5 vs Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been playing the brand of basketball that they’ve hoped to play in recent weeks, but I believe this is a terrific situation for them to get back on track.

For most of the season, the Sacramento Kings have been one of the more below-average teams, leading me to believe that if the Warriors simply come out and play the style of basketball that everyone knows they can, it should be a game that they easily win. There are clearly some worries that the Warriors won’t come out and play their best basketball because they haven’t done so recently, but even if they don’t, there’s no excuse to not beat this Kings team by more than five points.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

When looking at this parlay, it is one of the more confident ones that I have put together in the past few weeks. There should be no reason why the New York Knicks lose to the Orlando Magic, and I’ve already explained myself about the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers. I also really like the Detroit Pistons to cover the +4.5 spread even with Cade Cunningham out on Sunday.