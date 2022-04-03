Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

There will be plenty of opportunities to profit from player props on Sunday, given the quantity of NHL games. Below, we’ll look at the top NHL player props for the day, which offers some of the best players in the NHL.

NHL Games On Sunday

Panthers vs Sabres

Red Wings vs Senators

Islanders vs Devils

Flyers vs Rangers

Golden Knights vs Canucks

Coyotes vs Blackhawks

Wild vs Capitals

Oilers vs Ducks

Stars vs Kraken

Best NHL Player Props – Sunday – April 3

Bettors will be able to profit from all of these games in easy ways from BetOnline, one of the most reputable betting sites.

Chris Kreider – Anytime Scorer

Taking Chris Kreider to score one goal at any moment during the game is one of my favorite plays of the day.

The New York Rangers will face the Philadelphia Flyers and considering Chris Kreider already has 46 goals on the season and the Flyers have been one of the worst teams in the NHL, I believe this game will be a blowout and that the Rangers will easily be able to score multiple goals, with Chris Kreider being one of those guys.

Jamie Benn – Over 0.5 Points

Taking Jamie Benn for more than 0.5 points is something I generally like doing. Despite the fact that Benn only has 39 points on the season, he is someone who normally gives us plus money with over 0.5 points, so if he can hit one out of every two nights, we will be in good shape.

Because the Dallas Stars will be facing the Seattle Kraken, I love him in this one. The Kraken have struggled to keep the puck out of the net all season, therefore I believe Jamie Benn will be able to put the puck in the net on Sunday, either with an assist or a goal.

Alex Ovechkin – Anytime Scorer

Having Alex Ovechkin to score a goal at any moment is another favorite bet of mine that I usually bet every day when he is on the ice. When you consider how well he’s been able to put the puck in the net throughout his career, it appears likely that he’ll be able to score a goal in almost every game.

The Washington Capitals will face a tough Minnesota Wild squad, which is one of my favorite occasions to bet on someone. The Washington Capitals will need Alex Ovechkin to play his best hockey if they want to beat the Minnesota Wild, which I fully anticipate him to do.