Bet on the National Championship | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the National Championship in South Carolina this week and cash in on a number of great South Carolina sports betting offers and free bets from the top sportsbooks in the state. The North Carolina Tar Heels are the four-point underdogs as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night from the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Jayhawks will look to win their first national championship since 2008, while the North Carolina Tar Heels are hoping to capture their second NCAA title in the last five years, with their most recent championship win coming in 2017.

South Carolina sports betting fans can get in on the National Championship betting action this week with great betting offers from the very best South Carolina sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in South Carolina, continue reading as we explore the best betting offers for the NCAA title game available for South Carolina residents.

Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for the National Championship

How to Bet on the National Championship in South Carolina

South Carolina sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, despite multiple attempts by the state government to do so. Even still, SC residents can bet on the National Championship with just a few extra hurdles to overcome. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the National Championship in South Carolina, check out the instructions below.

Pick an SC betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Championship Sign up to get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for the National Championship Place your free bets on the NCAA Basketball Championship in SC

How to Watch the National Championship in South Carolina

🏆 The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 4th 🕙 When is the 2022 NCAA National Championship : 9:20 pm ET

9:20 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🎲 National Championship Odds: Kansas -190 | North Carolina +165

National Championship Odds | Best Odds on 2022 National Title Game

The Kansas Jayhawks are the -190 betting favorites to defeat North Carolina, who are the +165 betting underdogs. For the full betting odds on the 2022 NCAA National Championship game, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NCAA National Championship Basketball Betting Trends

The betting underdog has cashed at a 31.8% rate on the moneyline in the 2022 NCAA tournament, turning a profit of +26.18% ROI in that stretch, with +17.28 units profit. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the Under has cashed at a 56.8% rate, going 75-57, for a profit of +11.25 units.

For more NCAA tournament betting trends, check out the table below.

Timeframe | Round Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2022 | NCAA Tournament Underdogs ML 31.8% 21 45 0 26.18% Since 2016 | Elite Eight On Dogs ATS 58.5% 24 16 1 14.24% Since 2017 | Elite Eight On Under 55.9% 19 14 1 9.68% Since 2021 | NCAA Tournament Under 56.8% 75 57 0 8.52%

The Best South Carolina Betting Sites for the NCAA Title Game

Bet on the National Championship in South Carolina with the very best sportsbooks in the Palmetto State. If you’re brand new to South Carolina sports betting, you’re in luck, as a number of SC gambling apps offer alternative markets on the biggest game of the year. Bet on the outright winner of the game as it’s happening, or wager on exotic props such as the exact margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even special game props such as betting on the exact final score.

To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in South Carolina while cashing in on the best college basketball betting offers available, continue reading as we review the top three South Carolina sportsbooks for the finals of the NCAA tournament.

National Championship Picks | Best NCAA Championship Picks for 2022

The Kansas Jayhawks have barely managed to keep their heads above water when it comes to their performance against the spread in their 2021/2022 campaign. The Jayhawks have gone 20-18-1 ATS since the start of this season, including a 3-2 ATS run to get them to the 2022 NCAA finals. Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels aren’t all that much better with a 21-16-1 ATS record on the season. However, what sets UNC apart from the Jayhawks in this match-up is their 5-0 ATS record since the start of the NCAA tournament, including three games that saw them win outright as the betting underdog. With this in mind, it’s expected that the Tar Heels keep this streak alive, picking up yet another outright win as the plus-money underdog over the Jayhawks to win their second NCAA championship in the last five years on Monday night.

