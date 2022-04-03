How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The National Championship tips off on Monday, April 4th from the Superdome in New Orleans, LA, as the Kansas Jayhawks are the 2-1 betting favorites to win their first NCAA men’s basketball title since 2008. The North Carolina Tar Heels are the four-point underdogs and will look to pull off the upset and pick up their second NCAA championship in the last five years, with their last tournament win coming in 2017.
While Florida sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, residents can still bet on the National Championship while collecting a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in Florida, continue reading as we explore the top Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the 2022 NCAA title game.
Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the National Championship
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the National Championship
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Championship
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the National Championship
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the National Championship Game
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Championship Game
How to Bet on the National Championship in Florida
Florida sports betting is still not legalized despite being widely popular in one of the most occupied states in the U.S. Nevertheless, betting on college basketball in Florida is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the National Championship in Florida, check out the instructions below.
- Pick an FL betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Championship
- Sign up to get your Florida sports betting bonus for the National Championship
- Place your free bets on the NCAA Basketball Championship in FL
How to Watch the National Championship in Florida
- 🏆 The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Monday, April 4th
- 🕙 When is the 2022 NCAA National Championship: 9:20 pm ET
📺 TV Channel: CBS
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS
- 🎲 National Championship Odds: Kansas -190 | North Carolina +165
National Championship Odds | Best Odds on 2022 National Title Game
The Kansas Jayhawks are the -190 betting favorites to defeat North Carolina, who are the +165 betting underdogs.
For the full betting odds on the 2022 NCAA National Championship game, check out the table below via BetOnline.
|Bet
|Kansas
|North Carolina
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Point Spread
|-4 (-110)
|+4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 152 (-110)
|Under 152 (-110)
NCAA National Championship Basketball Betting Trends
The betting underdog has cashed at a 31.8% rate on the moneyline in the 2022 NCAA tournament, turning a profit of +26.18% ROI in that stretch, with +17.28 units profit. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the Under has cashed at a 56.8% rate, going 75-57, for a profit of +11.25 units.
For more NCAA tournament betting trends, check out the table below.
|Timeframe | Round
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI%
|Since 2022 | NCAA Tournament
|Underdogs ML
|31.8%
|21
|45
|0
|26.18%
|Since 2016 | Elite Eight On
|Dogs ATS
|58.5%
|24
|16
|1
|14.24%
|Since 2017 | Elite Eight On
|Under
|55.9%
|19
|14
|1
|9.68%
|Since 2021 | NCAA Tournament
|Under
|56.8%
|75
|57
|0
|8.52%
The Best Florida Betting Websites for the NCAA Title Game
Bet on the National Championship in Florida now with a ton of special offers for the biggest NCAA basketball game of the year. Florida sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets for novice bettors and experts alike. Bet on the outright winner of the game, or take a shot at exotic props such as margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even in-game odds to bet on the NCAA final as it’s happening.
To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in Florida, continue reading as we review the three best Florida sportsbooks available for the finals of the NCAA tournament.
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the National Championship
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for the National Championship in Florida
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site when it comes to betting on the National Championship, especially for those who wish to wager with bitcoin or other crypto coins. Residents of Florida who register with BetOnline to bet on the National Championship will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, and a free bet on the National Championship worth up to $50, when placing their first bet from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Championship
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Championship Betting in Florida
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is one of the best Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the NCAA championship. If you’re brand new to Florida sports betting, XBet is by far the best online gambling site for novice bettors. Florida residents who register with XBet to bet on the National Championship will receive a matched deposit bonus worth up to $500, and a special online casino gaming chip worth up to ten dollars, just for signing up.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on the National Championship
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best National Championship Odds in Florida
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Bet on the National Championship in Florida with MyBookie and take advantage of some of the best offers from one of the most popular Florida sports betting sites available. After almost twenty years in the industry, MyBookie has become known for its generous offers for the biggest sporting events of the year. Florida residents who sign-up with MyBookie to bet on the National Championship will receive a special 100% registration bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the most unique betting odds on the NCAA title game.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
National Championship Picks | Best NCAA Championship Picks for 2022
The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone an impressive 5-0 ATS in their five-game run to the NCAA championship game. While both teams have barely held their heads above water when it comes to their performance against the spread this season, the Tar Heels look to be getting hot at just the right time and have done a great job exceeding the expectations with three outright wins when lined as the betting underdog during March Madness. Expect the Tar Heels to pull off another upset and capture their second NCAA title in the last five years. Bet on UNC to cover the spread on Monday against the Jayhawks.
