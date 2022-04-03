How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The National Championship tips off on Monday, April 4th from the Superdome in New Orleans, LA, as the Kansas Jayhawks are the 2-1 betting favorites to win their first NCAA men’s basketball title since 2008. The North Carolina Tar Heels are the four-point underdogs and will look to pull off the upset and pick up their second NCAA championship in the last five years, with their last tournament win coming in 2017.

While Florida sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, residents can still bet on the National Championship while collecting a ton of free bets and sportsbook bonuses along the way.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for the National Championship

Florida sports betting is still not legalized despite being widely popular in one of the most occupied states in the U.S.

How to Watch the National Championship in Florida

🏆 The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 4th 🕙 When is the 2022 NCAA National Championship : 9:20 pm ET

9:20 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🎲 National Championship Odds: Kansas -190 | North Carolina +165

National Championship Odds | Best Odds on 2022 National Title Game

The Kansas Jayhawks are the -190 betting favorites to defeat North Carolina, who are the +165 betting underdogs.

For the full betting odds on the 2022 NCAA National Championship game, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NCAA National Championship Basketball Betting Trends

The betting underdog has cashed at a 31.8% rate on the moneyline in the 2022 NCAA tournament, turning a profit of +26.18% ROI in that stretch, with +17.28 units profit. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the Under has cashed at a 56.8% rate, going 75-57, for a profit of +11.25 units.

For more NCAA tournament betting trends, check out the table below.

Timeframe | Round Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2022 | NCAA Tournament Underdogs ML 31.8% 21 45 0 26.18% Since 2016 | Elite Eight On Dogs ATS 58.5% 24 16 1 14.24% Since 2017 | Elite Eight On Under 55.9% 19 14 1 9.68% Since 2021 | NCAA Tournament Under 56.8% 75 57 0 8.52%

The Best Florida Betting Websites for the NCAA Title Game

Florida sports betting apps offer a ton of alternative markets for novice bettors and experts alike. Bet on the outright winner of the game, or take a shot at exotic props such as margin of victory, first and second half team totals, and even in-game odds to bet on the NCAA final as it's happening.

To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in Florida, continue reading as we review the three best Florida sportsbooks available for the finals of the NCAA tournament.

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site when it comes to betting on the National Championship, especially for those who wish to wager with bitcoin or other crypto coins.

XBet is one of the best Florida sportsbooks available for betting on the NCAA championship. If you're brand new to Florida sports betting, XBet is by far the best online gambling site for novice bettors.

Bet on the National Championship in Florida with MyBookie and take advantage of some of the best offers from one of the most popular Florida sports betting sites available. After almost twenty years in the industry, MyBookie has become known for its generous offers for the biggest sporting events of the year.

National Championship Picks | Best NCAA Championship Picks for 2022

The North Carolina Tar Heels have gone an impressive 5-0 ATS in their five-game run to the NCAA championship game. While both teams have barely held their heads above water when it comes to their performance against the spread this season, the Tar Heels look to be getting hot at just the right time and have done a great job exceeding the expectations with three outright wins when lined as the betting underdog during March Madness. Expect the Tar Heels to pull off another upset and capture their second NCAA title in the last five years. Bet on UNC to cover the spread on Monday against the Jayhawks.

