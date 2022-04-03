How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the National Championship in Kansas on Monday night and cheer on the Jayhawks as they go for their first NCAA championship in fourteen years. The Jayhawks are almost a 2-1 betting favorite in their finals match-up against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and Kansas sports betting fans can get in on the action with a number of the top Kansas sportsbooks available. While Kansas sports betting is still not state-regulated, betting on the National Championship game is still very possible.

To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship in Kansas, while cashing in on the very best NCAA basketball betting offers for the biggest game of the year, continue reading as we explore the top Kansas sports betting sites available for the 2022 National Championship game.

Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 National Championship

How to Bet on the National Championship in Kansas

While Kansas sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, betting on the National Championship in Kansas is still possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the National Championship in Kansas, check out the instructions below.

Pick a KS betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Championship Sign up to get your Kansas sports betting bonus for the National Championship Place your free bets on the NCAA Basketball Championship in KS

How to Watch the National Championship in Kansas

🏆 The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 4th 🕙 When is the 2022 NCAA National Championship : 9:20 pm ET

9:20 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🎲 National Championship Odds: Kansas -190 | North Carolina +165

National Championship Odds | Best Odds on 2022 National Title Game

The Kansas Jayhawks are the -190 betting favorites to defeat North Carolina, who are the +165 betting underdogs. For the full betting odds on the 2022 NCAA National Championship game, check out the table below via BetOnline.

NCAA National Championship Basketball Betting Trends

The betting underdog has cashed at a 31.8% rate on the moneyline in the 2022 NCAA tournament, turning a profit of +26.18% ROI in that stretch, with +17.28 units profit. Over the last two NCAA tournaments, the Under has cashed at a 56.8% rate, going 75-57, for a profit of +11.25 units. For more NCAA tournament betting trends, check out the table below.

Timeframe | Round Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI% Since 2022 | NCAA Tournament Underdogs ML 31.8% 21 45 0 26.18% Since 2016 | Elite Eight On Dogs ATS 58.5% 24 16 1 14.24% Since 2017 | Elite Eight On Under 55.9% 19 14 1 9.68% Since 2021 | NCAA Tournament Under 56.8% 75 57 0 8.52%

The Best Kansas Betting Websites for the NCAA Title Game

Bet on the National Championship in Kansas on Monday night and cash in on a number of great betting offers from the top Kansas sportsbooks available. If you’re brand new to Kansas sports betting but still want to back the Jayhawks in their first title game since 2012, you’re in luck. A number of Kansas sportsbooks are offering alternative betting markets on the NCAA national championship game, including ‘margin of victory’ props, first and second half betting totals, and even in-game odds on the biggest game of the year, as it’s happening.

To learn more about how to bet on the National Championship game in Kansas, continue reading as we review the top Kansas sports betting sites available for the 2022 NCAA title game.

National Championship Picks | Best NCAA Championship Picks for 2022

The Jayhawks have barely held their heads above water playing against the spread this season, with a 20-18-1 ATS record since the start of their 2021/2022 campaign. The Jayhawks have gone 3-2 ATS since the start of the NCAA tournament, with their two biggest scares being ATS losses to Creighton and Providence. Meanwhile, UNC has covered the spread in every game played so far in the NCAA tournament, with three outright wins coming as the betting underdog. While it’s not what the Kansas sports betting fan wants to hear, there’s a very likely chance that this game is tight, low scoring, and could very well come down to the final possession. With this in mind, bet on UNC to cover the four-point spread on Monday night in the 2022 National Championship.

