How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Guide

Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Pennsylvania this weekend as the two-night wrestling extravaganza kicks off on Saturday, April 2nd from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Brock Lesnar is the strong betting favorite to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on WrestleMania XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38 – $500 in Free Bets for WWE WrestleMania 38 MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38 – $3,125 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 38 Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022 – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus WWE WrestleMania 2022

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natayla and Shayna Baszler

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds

WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

Brock Lesnar is the -350 betting favorite over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Pennsylvania with a number of the top PA sportsbooks available for the biggest wrestling event of the year. Bet on the outright winner of the matches, or even special props related to Wrestlemania as a whole.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on WrestleMania 38

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free WWE Bets in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Pennsylvania sports betting app available for betting on WrestleMania 38. Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Pennsylvania with BetOnline this weekend and PA residents will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing the first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more information.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for WrestleMania 2022

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For WWE Betting in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most user-friendly and basic Pennsylvania sports betting apps available for betting on WrestleMania 38. Sign-up now with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary ten-dollar casino gaming chip, just for registering. Terms and conditions apply, see details below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on WrestleMania 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best WrestleMania Odds in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Pennsylvania sportsbook available for betting on WrestleMania 38, especially for those who wish to bet on the big event with bitcoin or other crypto coins. PA residents who register with MyBookie this weekend to bet on WrestleMania 38 will receive a special 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as access to the best odds for WrestleMania 38 in the entire industry.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

After watching night one of WrestleMania 38, it comes as no surprise that the market as moved slightly on Roman Reigns as the betting underdog in his main event match-up vs Brock Lesnar. After seeing Charlotte Flair pull off the upset against Ronda Rousey on Saturday night, there is even more reason to belelive that the WWE will give the heel nod to Roman Reigns in Sunday’s epic main event, extending the Reigns/Lesnar feud even longer than what was originally expected. With this in mind, bet on Roman Reigns to pull off the upset on Sunday night in Texas as the +225 underdog.

