NBA Draft 2022: Is Paolo Banchero’s March Madness Enough To Make Him The No.1 Pick

The men’s March Madness Tournament is coming to an end, which has prompted speculation about who will be the number one pick in this year’s NBA draft.

There are a few players who could be the first overall pick in this year’s draft, including Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Benedict Mathurin, Jaden Hardy, and a few others.

Banchero is one player who deserves special attention. He was widely regarded as one of the top players in the country coming into the NCAA tournament, and there was a high chance he would already have been the first choice in this year’s draft. What he accomplished in March Madness on both sides of the basketball court, though, cannot be overlooked.

Despite the fact that he scored nearly 20 points in each of his March Madness games, what he did on defense is arguably more impressive.

Did Banchero Do Enough To Be The Number One Pick?

We’ll see if his March Madness run was good enough to make him the first overall choice in this year’s NBA draft below.

Case For The Number One Pick

In my opinion, Banchero should be the first pick in this year’s NBA draft. When you consider the type of tools this kid possesses and his size of 6 foot 10 and 250 pounds, there’s no reason for an NBA team to pass him up.

Obviously, some teams in the draft will be searching for a specific need, such as a scorer or a big man, but Banchero is a true all-around player. Even if a team is looking for a specific type of player, the best thing to do in the NBA draft is to go out and get the best player available, which he is.

Banchero’s scouting report is intriguing, given that most people regard him as NBA-ready in practically everything he does. He has above-average athleticism, size, defense, strength, strong jumper, and he also rebounds the basketball at a high level.

Throughout the NCAA tournament, there were a handful of underwhelming performances from players that could be the number one pick. In the Sweet 16, Jaden Ivey only had nine points versus St. Peter’s. Despite the Peacocks having one of the top defenses in the country, scoring nine points in the Sweet 16 is unacceptable from a player with the potential to be a first overall draft pick.

Paolo Banchero didn’t have a single game during the tournament where he didn’t look like the best player in the country and the best player on the court at all times. He should be the number one pick in the draft, and he probably should have been even before his fantastic tournament run.