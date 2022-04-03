NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

With the slew of games that the NBA will be offering bettors on Sunday, there are many different ways in which a bettor could profit. The games are going to offer some interesting matchups, with some great player props along with it. Check out our NBA player props and profit with us below.

NBA Games On Sunday

Celtics vs Wizards

Bucks vs Mavericks

Nuggets vs Lakers

Pistons vs Pacers

Knicks vs Magic

Heat vs Raptors

Suns vs Thunder

Trail Blazers vs Spurs

Timberwolves vs Rockets

Warriors vs Kings

Pelicans vs Clippers

There have been some late scratches recently. It’s a disappointment for those who had placed wagers on parlays and player props earlier in the day, but it makes sense from the perspective of those teams who want to ensure that their players are fully healthy for the playoffs. Make sure you’re up to date on any injuries.

Best NBA Player Props – Sunday – April 3

Over 17.5 Points – Fred VanVleet

Despite the fact that the Toronto Raptors will be facing one of the top defenses in the NBA as they play the Miami Heat, I believe this is the ideal opportunity for Fred VanVleet to score around 20 points. Given that the Toronto Raptors are in a must-win situation, Fred VanVleet has to come out and play his best basketball.

As crazy as it may sound, I’m going with him for the points and Toronto to win the game outright.

Under 16.5 Points – Harrison Barnes

Because he is one of the league’s most inconsistent scorers, Harrison Barnes is one of my favorite players to bet on in the NBA.

When you consider that the Golden State Warriors have one of the best defenses in the NBA, I believe it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to score 16.5 points. Golden State, like the Toronto Raptors, is in a must-win situation right now. If they keep losing games, they may find themselves in a precarious position in the Western Conference playoffs, which is the last thing this Golden State Warriors team wants to do.

Over 1.5 Threes – Caris LeVert

Taking Caris LeVert to hit three-pointers isn’t something I usually do, but given that he’s been able to hit the three-point shot at an above-average level in his last few games, I believe this is a solid spot for him.

When I consider the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers allow plenty of wide-open 3-pointers, I believe he’ll be able to hit this over 1.5 three-pointers mark. Out of the three, this is definitely my least confident play, but I believe it can still hit.