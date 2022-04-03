NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 3

With how many NHL games there are on Sunday, there should be some plays and parlays that bettors can profit from. Make sure to check out our best NHL picks and parlays below to profit with us.

NHL Games On Sunday

Panthers vs Sabres

Red Wings vs Senators

Islanders vs Devils

Flyers vs Rangers

Golden Knights vs Canucks

Coyotes vs Blackhawks

Wild vs Capitals

Oilers vs Ducks

Stars vs Kraken

Best NHL Bets – Sunday – April 3

New York Rangers -1.5 vs Philadelphia Flyers

I’m going to take the New York Rangers -1.5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. I typically avoid betting on NHL point spreads, but given that the New York Rangers have been one of the better teams in the league this season and the Philadelphia Flyers have been one of the worst, it appears as if the Rangers will comfortably win this game.

The Flyers have also dropped their last four games, and I can’t see how they can avoid this trend against a quality New York Rangers squad.

Minnesota Wild ML vs Washington Capitals

Taking the Minnesota Wild to win outright against the Washington Capitals is my favorite play of the day. Both teams have played fantastic hockey this season, but I believe the Minnesota Wild have been better recently and that will be why they win.

Given that the Wild have won eight of their past ten games, I believe this is an excellent place for them to continue their hot streak, and they will be able to walk away with a comfortable victory.

Edmonton Oilers -1.5 vs Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers -1.5 versus the Anaheim Ducks will be my final play of the day. This is arguably the least confident of the three plays, but I believe the Oilers will prove to the rest of the NHL that they are one of the top teams in the league down the stretch.

The Anaheim Ducks have won only one of their past ten games, while the Edmonton Oilers have won seven of their last ten games and are currently on a three-game losing streak. This one could be close, but I believe the Oilers will win by about two goals.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

This is one of the more interesting parlays I’ve put together recently. I believe the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are complete locks tonight, but we must be concerned about the Minnesota Wild defeating the Washington Capitals. For the reasons stated above, I believe Minnesota will win this game, although it will be tight. I have high confidence in this parlay and would recommend tailing it.