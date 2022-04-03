NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

NHL’s Sunday slate will offer a plethora of games, giving bettors ways to profit with us on games. Continue reading below to get our NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Games On Sunday

Panthers vs Sabres

Red Wings vs Senators

Islanders vs Devils

Flyers vs Rangers

Golden Knights vs Canucks

Coyotes vs Blackhawks

Wild vs Capitals

Oilers vs Ducks

Stars vs Kraken

With all of these games, bettors have to remember to be smart about what they choose to bet on. Don’t go overboard just because there are many games, and instead, go with your favorite two to three plays.

NHL Predictions – Sunday – April 3

Wild vs Capitals – Prediction

The game between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals, in my opinion, will be the best of the night. When you consider that both of these teams have been playing above-average hockey all season, I have a feeling this one will have a playoff feel to it.

Personally, I believe the Minnesota Wilds’ recent stretch of winning eight of their previous ten games will continue, as they will be able to take care of business against a tough Washington Capitals squad.

Tonight, I’m so confident in the Wild that I believe they may win by two goals.

Stars vs Kraken – Prediction

Despite a disappointing season, the Dallas Stars have recently started to play better hockey, winning seven of their previous ten games and now on a three-game winning streak.

The Seattle Kraken, on the other hand, have not had the type of first-year season they had hoped for, as they now have the second least amount of points in the Western Conference. Dallas should take care of business in this game and continues to play outstanding hockey down the stretch, in my opinion.

Oilers vs Ducks – Prediction

One thing that is worrying me about the Oilers and the Ducks is the line. The Oilers are hardly favorites, but I still like them in this one.

Edmonton has been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, while the Ducks have struggled mightily, especially down the stretch. If Anaheim continues their recent play, there should be no chance the Oilers lose this one, unless they come out and play below-average hockey.

Favorite NHL Bet – Sunday, April 3

In my opinion, the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks will be one of the more entertaining games of the day. Although I think the Oilers will win this game, I also think the Ducks will make it difficult for them.

The reason I believe this game will become fascinating is that the line appears to be quite shady to me. Despite the fact that the line appears to be a little skewed, I like the Oilers to win this game outright.