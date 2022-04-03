Tiger Woods could be competing at 2022 Masters

The big question in golf at the moment is not who will win the Valero Texas Open. All the eyes are on Tiger Woods, with the question of will he or won’t he be participating at the Masters which starts Thursday.

At this time, Woods will be a “game-time decision.” The phrase is common in football, and many of the other high-performance sports leagues. It is rarely used in golf, but Tiger Woods is not your usual golfer.

The fact we are even talking about the possibility that Woods will be competing in the first major of the 2022 calendar season is noteworthy. Woods was involved in a serious car crash about 14 months ago when he lost control of his SUV outside of Los Angeles while driving to a photo shoot and a round of golf that involved National Football League quarterbacks Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Woods ended up having multiple fractures, and suffered additional injuries to his ankle and foot. In November of 2021, he started walking again with a noticeable limp. The fact Woods was on his feet sparked anticipation that once again he just might be able to swing a club.

Woods is a five-time Masters champion. He was victorious in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. Augusta is the location where Woods won his first major and his last.

The current odds that Woods will win at Augusta are at +4000 according to Draft Kings. The favourite at this time is Jon Rahm, the number two-ranked player in the world. Rahm, who is originally from Spain, is the defending U.S. Open champion. At Torrey Pines a year ago, Rahm shot a score of -6, and beat 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen by a stroke.

The first round of the 2022 Masters starts Thursday. The action will begin at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.