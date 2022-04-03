UFC 273 Best Bet and fight card: Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel

UFC 273 is live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the Main Event is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1-0) taking on former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6-0), also known as the Korean Zombie. Buried in the early prelims starting at 6:15pm is an intriguing matchup in the Lightweight division between Olympic Silver medalist in Greco Roman Wrestling, Mark O Madsen, taking on the durable Vinc “From Hell” Pichel. I’ll break down the fight and the UFC273 card below:

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC Pay Per View: 273

273 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0

Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)

UFC Odds — Vinc Pichel vs Mark Madsen

Mark “The Olympian” Madsen opened as the favorite at -150, with the comeback on Vinc Pichel at +130. Pichel was quickly bet down to -135 where the line has stayed most of the week, and the comeback on Madsen at +123. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel

Moneyline Odds Play Vinc Pichel -143 Mark Madsen +123

*UFC odds as of April 3, 2022

UFC 273 Odds on Pichel vs Madsen Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that this fight will go to decision. These two Lightweights have shown to be quite durable. Will they go to decision?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -185 Under 2.5 +155

*UFC odds as of April 3, 2022

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

Here is the full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight Card

Main Card: 10pm EST

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (c), bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights

Tecia Torres vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Prelims: 8pm EST

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweights

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd, Middleweights

Mike Malott vs. Mickey Gall, welterweights

Early Prelims: 6:15pm EST

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Mark Madsen — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : N/A

: N/A Age : 37

: 37 Country : Denmark

: Denmark Height : 5’8″ (173 cm)

: 5’8″ (173 cm) Reach : 72″ (183 cm)

: 72″ (183 cm) Weight 156 lbs (70.8 kgs)

156 lbs (70.8 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Mark Madsen — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 11-0

: 11-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3 (27% of wins)

3 (27% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 3 (27% of wins)

: 3 (27% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 5 (45% of wins)

: 5 (45% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision: 0

Vinc Pichel — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : N/A

: N/A Age : 39

: 39 Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach : 72” (183 cm)

: 72” (183 cm) Weight 155.5 lbs (70.5 kgs)

155.5 lbs (70.5 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Vinc Pichel — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 14-2-0

14-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 8 (57% of wins)

: 8 (57% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Won by Decision : 6 (43% of wins)

: 6 (43% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 0

UFC Fight Night: Madsen vs Pichel

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 273 takes place on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the main event is the current Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, making his fourth Championship fight against title challenger Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). Before the Korean Zombie and Volkanovski square off, the early prelims has a Lightweight fight between Vinc Pichel and Mark Madsen. Mark Madsen was a 3 time Olympian in Greco Roman Wrestling, eventually winning a silver medal in 2016. Madsen started his professional MMA career in 2013, but first fought in the UFC in 2019.

Can Mark Madsen control the fight and stay undefeated?

The biggest storyline will be Madsen’s Olympic success in Greco Roman Wrestling. It’s worth noting that Greco Roman wrestling is different from Freestyle wrestling in that Greco Roman is all upper body and forbids any holds below the waist, so no single or double leg takedowns. The Greco Roman takedowns are mostly from body lock throws and trips. This type of wrestling requires a lot of upper body strength and power. As expected, Madsen averages 4.33 takedowns every 15 minutes, but only at 60% accuracy. If Madsen has to strike, he stays fairly busy throwing 4.33 strikes per minute while absorbing 3.62.

Will Vinc Pichel defend the takedown and finish Madsen?

Vinc Pichel entered the UFC in 2012 and has 9 UFC fights (7-2). Vinc Pichel is also on a 3 fight winning unanimous winning streak over Roosevelt Roberts, Jim Miller and Austin Hubbard. The key statistic to note is Vinch Pichels takedown defense is only 25% and has allowed 15 takedowns in the last 4 fights. Striking wise, Pichel is also fairly busy landing at 3.42 strikes per minute while absorbing 2.49.

UFC Betting Trends — Madsen vs Pichel

Before I give away the best bets for UFC 273, let’s take a look at how these two fighters have looked in their previous fights.

Madsen

Madsen has landed 9 takedowns in his last 3 UFC fights

Madsen has gone the distance in his last 2 fights

Madsen is 2-0 against orthodox opponents

Vinc Pichel

Pichel has allowed 15 takedowns in his last 4 UFC fights

Pichel has outlanded his opponents in his last 4 UFC wins

Pichel has won every UFC fight that has gone to decision

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel

Physically Vinc Pichel will have 2″ height but the reach will be the same. Surprisingly, Mark Madsen will be the younger fighter of 2 years at 37. I don’t think it’s any secret that Mark Madsen will look to get this fight to the ground. Given Pichel’s struggles against wrestlers, I think it’s safe to assume Madsen gets the takedown in round 1. However, Vinc Pichel has shown to be incredibly durable with his one tko loss by slam.

Mark Madsen has also shown to slow down as the fights go on, and Pichel also has great cardio, so I think whoever wins round 2 should win the fight as if Pichel survives, he probably wins round 3. Given Madsen’s cardio concerns Vinc Pichel to win in round 2 (+850) and round 3 (+1400) are live.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Madsen by TKO/KO: 10% (+900 or better)

Madsen by Sub: 10% (+456 or better)

Madsen by Dec: 35% (+233 or better

Pichel by TKO/KO: 20% (+400 or better)

Pichel by Submission: 5% (+1900 or better)

Pichel by Decision: 20% (+400 or better)

Which translates to:

Mark Madsen -122 or better

Vinc Pichel +122 or better

Fight goes to dec: -122 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: +122 or better

I think the opening odds of Mark Madsen as the favorite were correct and the line has flipped making Pichel the favorite. I think there is value on Madsen at +120. If you are looking for better odd Madsen by decision is +275. However, given the styles and depends on what the judges value more, takedowns or damage, but this fight could possibly be a split decision (+450)

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for the UFC Fights Tonight

My UFC Best Bets articles are currently 5-2 with a profit of 2.3 units. If you are looking to bet this fight, my best bet is:

You can find this line over at Draftkings, but BetOnline should add this line later on in the week. The Decision Only moneyline means we push if the fight ends by TKO or submission. I just think if the fight goes to decision, it’s more likely that Madsen wins.

Finally, fight to be a split decision and Vinc Pichel to win in rounds 2 or 3 are live as well.

