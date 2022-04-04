2022 Masters Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

With the Masters set to begin on April 7th, it’s time to look at some of the odds and the best bets for the historic golf tournament. With the best golfers in the world competing, including Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and a slew of other top golfers, it’ll be tough to predict who is going to win the prestigious event.

We’ll look at the best odds, predictions, and bets for the Masters below.

2022 Masters Odds

Golfers Odds Play Jon Rahm +1100 Justin Thomas +1400 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Cameron Smith +1600 Dustin Johnson +1700 Collin Morikawa +1800 Roy Mcllroy +200 Brooks Koepka +2000

2022 Master Best Bet

[/su_table]

Dustin Johnson to win the Masters is, in my opinion, the best bet of the tournament. Johnson may not be as well-known as some of the other players on the list (in terms of odds to win the tournament), but he has had some fantastic showings over his career.

He actually won the Masters in 2020, which I believe gives him a significant edge. He understands exactly where he has to hit the ball, the type of wind he’ll have to contend with, and plenty of other elements that golfers must consider.

I’d consider betting on Dustin Johnson and, if he plays, Tiger Woods. Tiger Woods is likely to participate, but it’s more of a match time decision, so don’t bet just yet. If he’s going to participate in the Masters, however, it’s always exciting to bet on the greatest golfer of all time.

I certainly have some doubts about betting on someone to win the Masters, given that it is arguably the most difficult sporting event in the world to win. There will be plenty of contenders in this one, and even the guys at the bottom of the list have a shot to win it if they show up and play their best.

I like Dustin Johnson because of his tournament experience, and the fact that he didn’t fold under pressure in 2020 when he played this event, he should be able to keep that level of confidence and win another Masters.