Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Because they’ll only be four games on Monday throughout the NHL’s schedule, it’ll be tough for bettors to profit on player props. However, we’ll take a look at the top NHL player props for the day, which still include some of the league’s best players.

NHL Games On Monday

Bruins vs Blue Jackets

Lightning vs Maple Leafs

Coyotes vs Blues

Flames vs Kings

Best NHL Player Props – Monday – April 4

Bettors may profit from all of these games in a variety of ways thanks to BetOnline, one of the most trusted betting services.

David Pastrnak – Anytime Scorer

In terms of a player scoring a goal, David Pastrnak, in my opinion, will be the lock of the night. He’s had a fantastic season, scoring 38 goals in 68 games.

When you consider that the Boston Bruins should be able to comfortably handle the Columbus Blue Jackets, it’s even more likely that he’ll be able to score at least one goal in this game. I believe Boston should be able to score four or five goals, one of which should come from Pastrnak.

Brad Marchand – Over 0.5 Points

In terms of NHL player props, Brad Marchand is one of my favorite players to wager on. Given how well he’s played this season, it seems likely that he’ll score in practically every game he plays.

This is evident by his 71 points in 57 games this season, and I expect him to add to that total tonight.

The Boston Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets, and given that the Blue Jackets have been in the bottom half of the NHL for the previous few weeks, I believe Marchand will be able to help put the puck in the net at least once or assist on a goal.

Auston Matthews – Anytime Scorer

My night’s final bet is going to be an exciting one. Although betting on Auston Matthews is always a good idea, I really like him tonight for one reason. Given that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be playing the Tampa Bay Lightning, perhaps the best team in the NHL, I believe this is an excellent opportunity for him to add to his 51 goals.

When a top team plays another top team, I always look for the best players on both sides to put the puck in the net. He’ll have to play his best hockey for the Maple Leafs to win this one, which I completely expect him to do tonight.