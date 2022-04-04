How to Bet on the Masters in Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

The first major championship of the year, the 86th Masters will kickstart championship golf on Thursday August 7th. The 2022 Masters will mark the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first Masters win. While golf fans wait for Woods’ return, there are many fascinating narratives at Augusta before golf’s most iconic event. Golf fans in the Buckeye State looking to bet on the Masters for free can get up to $6,375 in free golf bets ahead of the Masters. While Ohio sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on the Masters at regulated golf betting sites. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Masters in Ohio and get free PGA Tour bets this weekend.

As old as tradition, the Masters is set to start on Thursday teeing off with honorary starters, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. Golf fans looking to bet on the Masters for free can boost their bankroll with $6,375 at the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Ohio Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Ohio

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

While Jon Rahm has not won a golf tournament since last June, he heads into the 2022 Masters as the odds-on favorite to win at +1200 odds. Justin Thomas also touched down in Augusta with +1200 odds. Scottie Scheffler, the No.1 ranked player in the world comes in with value at +1600 odds.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Jon Rahm has finished top 10 in his last four trips to Augusta National. He is heading to the 2022 Masters in the hunt for his first green jacket and reclaiming the No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm is fourth in the world in total strokes gained and four top 10 finishes in eight total starts. Take Jon Rahm as the outright winner at 10-1 at Augusta.

