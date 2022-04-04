Every year, championship golf walks the grounds at Augusta National. The Masters reminds fans and players of the history of championship golf but this year’s event is expected to be extra special. After inspiring a generation, Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2022 Masters, which marks the 25th anniversary of his first Masters win. One of the most iconic moments in golf history, Woods’ won his first Masters at the age of 21 in 1997. The 86th Masters tees off at Augusta National on Thursday April 7th with the best golfers in the world taking their best shot at a green jacket. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the Masters, the 2022 Masters field, and odds ahead of Thursday’s opening round tees off.
How To Watch The Masters | Masters Live Stream
Every year, The Masters brings us an unforgettable moment at Augusta National.
Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the move, it has never been easier to watch The Masters.
The Masters official website will be hosting a live stream for The Masters in 2022. The first Major Championship this year, golf fans can live stream all of the action from Augusta National at the Masters.com.
What TV Channel Is The Masters On?
For golf fans that want to action the action on TV, the 2022 Masters TV schedule has also been set.
For the 67th consecutive year, CBS will broadcast The Masters on Saturday and Sunday. Jim Nantz will lead the play-by-play along with Nick Faldo in the 18th tower. Golf fans can also watch the Masters coverage on ESPN on Thursday and Friday.
When Is The Masters 2022?
The Masters tees off on Thursday April 7 at Augusta, Georgia.
The 2022 Masters will feature Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson as honorary starters.
2022 Masters Field
The Masters has a smaller field than most other PGA Tour events. In 2022, there will be 91 participants teeing off at Augusta National for a chance at a green jacket.
It’s also harder to make the cut at the Masters compared to other PGA Tour events. After two rounds, the top 50 golfers, plus ties, advance to play on the weekend at Augusta National compared to the top-65 at other PGA golf tournaments.
Below, we’ll list the entire field for The Masters in 2022.
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Sam Burns*
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis*
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch*
- Austin Greaser*
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert*
- Garrick Higgo*
- Harry Higgs*
- Tom Hoge*
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Aaron Jarvis*
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- K.H. Lee*
- Min Woo Lee*
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Guido Migliozzi*
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Keita Nakajima*
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Ryan Palmer
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot*
- Seamus Power*
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Laird Shepherd*
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka*
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III*
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Lee Westwood
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Tiger Woods
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young*
- Will Zalatoris
Who Won The Masters in 2021?
Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Masters Champion. Last year’s green jacket winner Matsuyama has been dealing with many injuries this season. The Japanese golfer withdrew midway through his second round at the Valero Texas Open with neck issues. Matsuyama has been dealing with back issues all year causing him to miss WGC-Match Play and withdrawing from the Players Championship. While it is still uncertain if last year’s Masters Champion is fit to play at Augusta, he is still active on the listed field.
Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters
Jon Rahm has finished in the top 10 in his last four trips to Augusta National. Rahm is the odds on favorite to win his first green jacket at +1200 at Augusta this weekend. Meanwhile Justin Thomas with a similar statistical resume has four top ten finishes, third in total strokes gained, enters the tournament with +1200. No.1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler has +1600 at the Masters after winning three PGA Tours this season.
Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.
|Golfer
|Odds to Win The Masters
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Cameron Smith
|+1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|Dustin Johnson
|+1800
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Rory McIlroy
|+2000
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
The Best Golf Betting Sites for The Masters 2022
Golf fans that want to bet on the 2022 Masters for free can get the big golf betting bonuses worth up to $6,375 for the first major championship of the year.
Below, we’ve rated the best golf betting sites for the 86th Masters and the betting bonuses available this weekend.