Every year, championship golf walks the grounds at Augusta National. The Masters reminds fans and players of the history of championship golf but this year’s event is expected to be extra special. After inspiring a generation, Tiger Woods is in the field for the 2022 Masters, which marks the 25th anniversary of his first Masters win. One of the most iconic moments in golf history, Woods’ won his first Masters at the age of 21 in 1997. The 86th Masters tees off at Augusta National on Thursday April 7th with the best golfers in the world taking their best shot at a green jacket. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the Masters, the 2022 Masters field, and odds ahead of Thursday’s opening round tees off.

How To Watch The Masters | Masters Live Stream

Every year, The Masters brings us an unforgettable moment at Augusta National.

Whether you’re at home, at work, or on the move, it has never been easier to watch The Masters.

The Masters official website will be hosting a live stream for The Masters in 2022. The first Major Championship this year, golf fans can live stream all of the action from Augusta National at the Masters.com.

What TV Channel Is The Masters On?

For golf fans that want to action the action on TV, the 2022 Masters TV schedule has also been set.

For the 67th consecutive year, CBS will broadcast The Masters on Saturday and Sunday. Jim Nantz will lead the play-by-play along with Nick Faldo in the 18th tower. Golf fans can also watch the Masters coverage on ESPN on Thursday and Friday.

When Is The Masters 2022?

The Masters tees off on Thursday April 7 at Augusta, Georgia.

The 2022 Masters will feature Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson as honorary starters.

2022 Masters Field

The Masters has a smaller field than most other PGA Tour events. In 2022, there will be 91 participants teeing off at Augusta National for a chance at a green jacket.

It’s also harder to make the cut at the Masters compared to other PGA Tour events. After two rounds, the top 50 golfers, plus ties, advance to play on the weekend at Augusta National compared to the top-65 at other PGA golf tournaments.

Below, we’ll list the entire field for The Masters in 2022.

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns*

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis*

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch*

Austin Greaser*

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert*

Garrick Higgo*

Harry Higgs*

Tom Hoge*

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Aaron Jarvis*

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

K.H. Lee*

Min Woo Lee*

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Guido Migliozzi*

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima*

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

Thomas Pieters

James Piot*

Seamus Power*

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd*

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka*

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III*

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young*

Will Zalatoris

Who Won The Masters in 2021?

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending Masters Champion. Last year’s green jacket winner Matsuyama has been dealing with many injuries this season. The Japanese golfer withdrew midway through his second round at the Valero Texas Open with neck issues. Matsuyama has been dealing with back issues all year causing him to miss WGC-Match Play and withdrawing from the Players Championship. While it is still uncertain if last year’s Masters Champion is fit to play at Augusta, he is still active on the listed field.

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm has finished in the top 10 in his last four trips to Augusta National. Rahm is the odds on favorite to win his first green jacket at +1200 at Augusta this weekend. Meanwhile Justin Thomas with a similar statistical resume has four top ten finishes, third in total strokes gained, enters the tournament with +1200. No.1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler has +1600 at the Masters after winning three PGA Tours this season.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

The Best Golf Betting Sites for The Masters 2022

Golf fans that want to bet on the 2022 Masters for free can get the big golf betting bonuses worth up to $6,375 for the first major championship of the year.

Below, we’ve rated the best golf betting sites for the 86th Masters and the betting bonuses available this weekend.