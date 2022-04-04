Is Kyle Lowry the Greatest Toronto Raptor of All-Time?

With Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto on Sunday, there have been some questions about whether what he did with the Raptors qualifies him as the franchise’s best player of all time.

Other Best Raptors Of All Time

We’ll compare him to some of the other greatest Raptors players of all time to see if he truly merits the title.

Kawhi Leonard

Although Kawhi Leonard spent just one season in Toronto, it’s easy to argue that he is the best Raptors player of all time. Given what he accomplished over the 2018-2019 season, it’s safe to say he’s a top-five player in team history at the very least. In the history of the franchise, Toronto has only won one title, and it was only because of Leonard.

Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh isn’t recognized as a Toronto Raptor because of his success with the Miami Heat, but the numbers he put up in Toronto are nothing short of spectacular. People don’t remember him as a Toronto Raptor unless they’re huge Raptors fans, but he’s also one of the best players in the franchise’s history for everything in Canada.

Unlike DeMar, Lowry, and Carter, he didn’t necessarily have the type of fan love those guys did.

Vince Carter

For the Toronto Raptors, Vince Carter is a unique name. Despite the fact that he did not have the type of playoff success that many Raptors fans had hoped for, there is a case to be made that he is the best Raptor of all time. He was a member of the team from 1999 to 2004 and was largely responsible for reviving basketball in Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is regarded in the same light as Kyle Lowry, despite the fact that he did not achieve the same level of success in Toronto as Lowry. DeMar DeRozan was the face of the franchise for nine seasons, yet he was unable to lead the Raptors to any postseason titles.

Is Lowry the Greatest Raptor of All-Time?

Although it is difficult to say whether Kyle Lowry is the best Raptors of all time, the fans’ love and appreciation must give him a huge advantage.

Obviously, if Kawhi Leonard had stayed in Toronto for a few more years, he would have a strong chance of being the greatest Raptor player of all time, but given that he left after winning a championship in only one season, it would be unfair to call him the best of all time.

Even though the Raptors did not have the type of playoff success that they had hoped for with just Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry was still able to help this team get into the playoffs on multiple occasions, and once he had that star player next to him, he was able to deliver a title.

Kyle Lowry is without a doubt the best player in team history, and his resume speaks for itself.