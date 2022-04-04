Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Spanish League Championship MVP Luca Vildoza

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free-agent guard Luca Vildoza, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: https://t.co/FjuI6Zr1UU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2022

The agreement is expected to be completed within the next few days. Vildoza, the former Spanish League Championship MVP will be able to play in the playoffs this year, as well as the 2022-2023 season with Milwaukee.

The freshly acquired Bucks’ guard is 6’3″ and adds depth to their guard core, though it is unlikely that they might not need it if Hill starts to play better. Given that George Hill hasn’t played well for Milwaukee, it makes sense for them to go out and find another player who can provide serviceable minutes if necessary.

Last year, Milwaukee did something similar with Elijah Bryant, who had previously played in Israel. Bryant didn’t play much during the season, but he did appear in a couple of Bucks’ playoff games for brief periods.

Luca Vildoza has averaged 8.2 points, three assists, and 1.2 steals in his long overseas career. Due to a foot ailment, he hasn’t played since the 2020 Olympics, at least not professionally. He averaged seven points per game in his four Olympic appearances.

Vildoza was expected to sign with the New York Knicks before the start of the season, but the front office opted against it owing to his injuries.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Milwaukee assigns to him. When you consider that they’ll be relying on Jrue Holiday to play 35-40 minutes per night in the playoffs, Vildoza doesn’t appear to have much of a role.

After winning the NBA title for the first time in 50 years last season, Milwaukee is trying to earn their third championship in team history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and the rest of the team will attempt to build on their playoff success from last season, possibly with a new face in the form of Vildoza.