National Championship Preview: NCAA Basketball Championship Predictions and Picks

On Monday at 9:20 p.m., the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels will play in the National Championship Game. This game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as Kansas is 33-6 on the season, while UNC is 29-9. We can expect one of the best March Madness finals of all time, given how well both teams have performed throughout the tournament.

Kansas vs UNC – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Kansas vs UNC

📊 Record: Kansas(33-6), UNC(29-9)

📅 Date: April 4th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:20 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

🎲 Odds: Kansas(-4), UNC(+4)

Kansas vs UNC Odds

Kansas will be the favorite in this one, and for good reason. The season they’ve had thus far has been nothing short of remarkable, and even with how well North Carolina has performed in the tournament, Kansas should be considered a favorite in this one.

Kansas vs UNC Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Kansas vs UNC Preview

This game will take place in a neutral arena. Both teams will be competing for a chance to win the National Championship.

UNC Has Been Hot In The Tournament

Despite the fact that the University of North Carolina didn’t have the regular season they had hoped for, there’s no disputing that this squad deserved to earn a better seed in the March Madness tournament, as seen by their performance.

UNC will enter this game fresh off an outstanding performance against Duke, as well as victories over the number one seeded Baylor Bears and the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet Sixteen. They also eliminated the Saint Peter’s peacocks in the Elite Eight, demonstrating that they are fully committed and will not let any team in the country beat them, regardless of talent level.

The main reason why the University of North Carolina has been able to achieve this level of success is due to the efforts of a few guys. Caleb Love, Brady Manek, and Armando Bacot have all stepped up for this North Carolina team, and if they want to win the National Championship on Monday, they’ll have to keep playing their best basketball.

Kansas Looking To Finish Magical Season

For the whole year, the Kansas Jayhawks have been arguably the best team in the country. They’ll enter this one having won the Big 12 tournament and looking fantastic throughout the March Madness Tournament.

David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Remy Martin, and a few others have all played well for Kansas throughout the tournament. If Kansas wants to win this game, they’ll have to rely on those players to step up, just like the University of North Carolina needs their guys to step up.

Remy Martin is one name in particular who will have to play his best basketball in this one. He has nights when he can come out and be one of the best scorers in the country, and nights where he struggles. Kansas may not win a National Championship if he does not come out and do the things that everyone knows and loves about him.

Free March Madness Picks — Kansas vs UNC

I’m picking the University of North Carolina to win the National Championship game. When you consider the type of talent they’ve had to play throughout the tournament, I believe they’ll have a tiny advantage. Marquette, Baylor, UCLA, St. Peter’s, and Duke are all high level opponents.

There’s a case to be made that the University of North Carolina had the toughest schedule of any team that has ever advanced to the National Championship, and I believe that will help them immensely.

We’re also taking into account how well Armando Bacot, Brady Manek, and Caleb Love have played; I believe these three players are on one of the best runs of their careers, and they’ll be able to keep playing like that in the National Championship.

