NCAA

NCAA Basketball Championship Game Predictions, Odds, and Best Bets

Jon Conahan
How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

With the March Madness National Championship game on Monday, it’s time to start looking at predictions, odds, and best bets for the game.

Kansas vs UNC Odds

Kansas will be the favorite in this matchup, and rightfully so. Kansas should be regarded as a favorite in this one despite North Carolina’s strong showing in the tournament.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.

Bet Kansas UNC Play
Moneyline -190 +160 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -4(-110) +4-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 151.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

NCAA National Championship Prediction

Personally, I’m betting on the University of North Carolina to win the national title. The main reason I believe the University of North Carolina will win the championship this year is because of its top players, Brady Manek, Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot, who have all performed admirably.

Armando Bacot has been able to do some insane things on the rebounding side of the ball, averaging 16.8 rebounds per game. Brady Manek and Caleb Love have each averaged 20 points per game in the tournament.

Kansas has been one of the best teams in the country for the majority of the season, so there’s no reason to believe that they won’t come out and continue their dominance in this one. However, given how well North Carolina has played throughout the tournament, I believe they have an advantage in this one.

The University of North Carolina had to dethrone some of collegiate basketball’s most prestigious programs. Marquette, the number one seeded Baylor Bears, the UCLA Bruins, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, and the Duke Blue Devils were all eliminated by UNC. It’s astounding what the University of North Carolina has accomplished, especially considering practically all of those teams were playing their best basketball down the stretch.

We must also examine Kansas’ performance throughout the tournament. Kansas will be playing their best basketball of the season, having defeated Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, University of Miami, and Villanova. Although their schedule isn’t as rigorous as the University of North Carolina’s, it’s still a strong showing by knocking out some of those opponents. A victory in March Madness is one of the most difficult things in sports, so anyone they defeated is impressive.

Despite the fact that both teams have been playing exceptionally well and there is an argument to be made that Kansas will win this game, I believe the University of North Carolina will win take home the crown. It’ll be a close one, but I believe North Carolina will emerge victoriously.

Topics  
NCAA
Jon Conahan
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NCAA

How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

National Championship Preview: NCAA Basketball Championship Predictions and Picks

Jon Conahan  •  10min
National Championship

4 Players That Will Make a Difference in the National Championship Game

Jon Conahan  •  18h
how to bet on the UNC vs Duke game in North Carolina

NBA Draft 2022: Is Paolo Banchero’s March Madness Enough To Make Him The No.1 Pick

Jon Conahan  •  6h
Paige Bueckers, Final Four

WNBA Draft Picks in the NCAA Women’s Championship Game

Jon Conahan  •  6h
Bet on the National Championship | Connecticut Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the National Championship | Connecticut Sports Betting Guide

Al Odds  •  21h
Bet on the National Championship | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the National Championship | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Al Odds  •  22h
How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Al Odds  •  Apr 3 2022