NCAA Basketball Championship Game Predictions, Odds, and Best Bets

With the March Madness National Championship game on Monday, it’s time to start looking at predictions, odds, and best bets for the game.

Kansas vs UNC Odds

Kansas will be the favorite in this matchup, and rightfully so. Kansas should be regarded as a favorite in this one despite North Carolina’s strong showing in the tournament.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



NCAA National Championship Prediction

Personally, I’m betting on the University of North Carolina to win the national title. The main reason I believe the University of North Carolina will win the championship this year is because of its top players, Brady Manek, Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot, who have all performed admirably.

Armando Bacot has been able to do some insane things on the rebounding side of the ball, averaging 16.8 rebounds per game. Brady Manek and Caleb Love have each averaged 20 points per game in the tournament.

Kansas has been one of the best teams in the country for the majority of the season, so there’s no reason to believe that they won’t come out and continue their dominance in this one. However, given how well North Carolina has played throughout the tournament, I believe they have an advantage in this one.

The University of North Carolina had to dethrone some of collegiate basketball’s most prestigious programs. Marquette, the number one seeded Baylor Bears, the UCLA Bruins, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, and the Duke Blue Devils were all eliminated by UNC. It’s astounding what the University of North Carolina has accomplished, especially considering practically all of those teams were playing their best basketball down the stretch.

We must also examine Kansas’ performance throughout the tournament. Kansas will be playing their best basketball of the season, having defeated Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, University of Miami, and Villanova. Although their schedule isn’t as rigorous as the University of North Carolina’s, it’s still a strong showing by knocking out some of those opponents. A victory in March Madness is one of the most difficult things in sports, so anyone they defeated is impressive.

Despite the fact that both teams have been playing exceptionally well and there is an argument to be made that Kansas will win this game, I believe the University of North Carolina will win take home the crown. It’ll be a close one, but I believe North Carolina will emerge victoriously.