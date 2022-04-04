NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 4

Unfortunately, the NHL will only have four games on Monday, making it more difficult for bettors to make money. However, we will look at the best NHL picks and parlays of the day to see if there are any games where I believe we could profit from.

NHL Games On Monday

Bruins vs Blue Jackets

Lightning vs Maple Leafs

Coyotes vs Blues

Flames vs Kings

Best NHL Bets – Monday – April 4

Tampa Bay Lightning ML vs Toronto Maple Leafs

One of the most intriguing games of the day should be between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Given that both of these teams have spent the entire season at the top of the Atlantic Division, predicting who will win this one will be tricky. Personally, I believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will be able to pull off a tough win in this one and end the Maple Leafs’ four-game winning streak.

St. Louis Blues -1.5 vs Arizona Coyotes

The next bet will be on the St. Louis Blues to win by 1.5 goals against the Arizona Coyotes. When you consider that the Blues have been one of the best teams in the NHL for the majority of the season, while the Coyotes have been perhaps the worst, this pattern should continue.

I’m a little worried about this one because the Blues haven’t been playing great hockey recently, winning only four of their past ten games, but considering that the Coyotes have been as bad as they have been all year, St. Louis should be able to pull this one off.

Calgary Flames ML vs Los Angeles Kings

My final bet of the day will be on the Calgary Flames versus the Los Angeles Kings. This, like the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs, should be one of the best games of the night as both teams are seeded first and second in the Pacific Division.

Despite the fact that Calgary has struggled in their last ten games and is currently on a three-game losing streak, I believe today is the ideal night for them to get back on track. Given that they will be playing one of the best teams in the NHL, I expect them to come out and play their best hockey and come out on top in a close game.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

Unfortunately, because there will only be four games, putting together a parlay that would make us a lot of money with a limited amount of money risked will be difficult. However, I still like this parlay and believe it is a good way to prepare for the end of the NHL season and have as much money as possible to make even more.