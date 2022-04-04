NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

There will only be four games in the NHL on Monday, making it more difficult for bettors to profit. We will, however, examine our NHL picks and predictions for the day in order to assist gamblers in making money below.

NHL Games On Monday

Bruins vs Blue Jackets

Lightning vs Maple Leafs

Coyotes vs Blues

Flames vs Kings

NHL Predictions – Monday – April 4

For Monday’s games, we’ll look at three NHL predictions as well as the best bet of the day.

Remember, at BetOnline, bettors may always obtain the greatest odds for any event.

Bruins vs Blue Jackets – Prediction

The game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets should be one of the more straightforward games of the night. Boston has clearly been the better team throughout the season, and I believe they will be able to win this one somewhat easily. The Bruins will be coming in on a two-game winning run, having won eight of their last ten games.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have been a solid team for the majority of the season, but they’re coming into this one on a six-game losing skid and have only won three of their previous ten games.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs – Prediction

The game between the Lightning and the Maple Leafs should be the best of the night. Given that these are two of the best teams not just in the Eastern Conference, but the entire league, we should expect a playof atmosphere in this one.

Personally, I believe the Lightning will be able to handle their business in this one. They haven’t been playing particularly well recently, but they want to keep proving that they are still the team to beat in the NHL, and there’s no better moment than tonight against the Maple Leafs to do so.

Flames vs Kings – Prediction

The final prediction of the evening will be between the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings. This game will be comparable to the one between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as both Calgary and Los Angeles have been among the top teams in the NHL all season. Given that the Calgary Flames are coming off a two-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Kings have won their past two games, this will be a difficult game to predict.

However, I like the Flames in this one, but I believe it will be extremely close.

Favorite NHL Bet – Monday, April 4

Taking the St. Louis Blues – 1.5 against the Arizona Coyotes will undoubtedly be my favorite play of the evening. The St. Louis Blues haven’t been playing particularly well recently, but given how bad the Arizona Coyotes have been all year, it appears likely that the Blues will easily be able to take care of business.