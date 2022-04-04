Senators show offensive depth in weekend wins over Red Wings

The Ottawa Senators will not be playoff bound in 2021-22. However in weekend action against the Detroit Red Wings, the Senators played with poise and maturity in beating the Detroit Red Wings not just once, but twice, by scores of 5-2, with one win coming in Ottawa, and the other win coming in Detroit. In the process two Senators recorded their first career National Hockey League hat trick.

On Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Mathieu Joseph of Laval, Quebec had his first three-goal game of his career. The fourth-year right winger was traded at the deadline from the Tampa Bay Lightning, and scored his first three goals for Ottawa on Friday. Interestingly, all three goals came in the third period, and by adding an assist, Joseph recorded the first four-point game of his career. Joseph’s first goal of the game happened to be the game-winning goal at 3:36 of the third period from Tyler Ennis and Colin White.

Joseph now has 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points. Joshua Norris, a native of Oxford, Michigan, meanwhile now has 30 goals and 13 assists for 43 points in 52 games following his hat trick on Sunday in the 5-2 Senators win. On Sunday, in fact, Norris and Joseph both shined as Joseph had three helpers for three points too.

Norris’s first goal came at 2:32 of the second period from Tim Stutzel and Brady Tkachuk. That was followed by a game-winning goal from Nick Holden of St. Albert, Alberta, and Joseph at 14:16 of the second period, which put the Senators up 3-1. Then, Norris notched his hat trick with 1:37 left in the third period, with an empty netter from Nikita Zaitsev of Moscow, Russia and Joseph.

The 30 goals Norris has scored this season leads Ottawa. The 22-year old centerman also leads the Senators with 15 power-play goals, eight game winning goals, and 420 faceoff wins. There was significant progress being seen from Norris’s play in 2020-21, and that has carried over into 2021-22.