NBA

Sixers’ Joel Embiid rants about the NBA MVP Award, does he deserve it?

Jon Conahan
NBA All Star Game Picks Prediction and Preview - Joel Embiid will start for Team Durant

With the NBA season coming to a close in a week, there has been some discussion about who will win the regular-season MVP award. Whether it’s Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo, voters and fans are still waiting to see who will take home the award.

Although it is still unknown who will win this award, after the Philadelphia 76ers’ rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Joel Embiid has some thoughts on who he thinks should win it.

According to ESPN, Joel Embiid had this to say

“I don’t know what I have to do. I’ll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else.”

Does Embiid Deserve The NBA MVP?

This year’s MVP should be Joel Embiid, according to himself. Given the type of numbers he’s been able to put up, averaging 30.2 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, a block and a steal per game, the numbers clearly show that he should be the award winner.

However, considering how well Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have played, I don’t believe that Embiid should win over either of those players.

The MVP award has a unique voting system. The condition that must be met in order for people to vote for you is one that isn’t always logical. There are mixed feelings on whether it is more important for your team to succeed or for you to simply be the best player in the world. Personally, I believe Nikola Jokic should get the trophy if it is more focused on your team’s success, and Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves it if the award goes to the best player in the world.

One thing to keep in mind about Joel Embiid is that he’s done a little bit of both of those things. There’s a good case to be made that Joel Embiid has been playing just as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo this season, and that he’s contributed just as much to his team as Nikola Jokic.

Topics  
NBA
Jon Conahan
View All Posts By Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NBA

Is Kyle Lowry the Greatest Toronto Raptor of All-Time?

Jon Conahan  •  2h
Raptors fans applaud Kyle Lowry, release tribute video

Raptors fans acknowledge Kyle Lowry’s return with tribute video

James Foglio  •  5h

NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 3 2022
NBA Picks Cavaliers vs 76ers preview prediction injury report

Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 3)

Jon Conahan  •  20h
Free NBA Picks and Parlays

Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 2)

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 3 2022

NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 3 2022
Stephen Curry Warriors

Warriors’ Stephen Curry will miss remainder of regular season

James Foglio  •  Apr 2 2022