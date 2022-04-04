Sixers’ Joel Embiid rants about the NBA MVP Award, does he deserve it?

With the NBA season coming to a close in a week, there has been some discussion about who will win the regular-season MVP award. Whether it’s Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo, voters and fans are still waiting to see who will take home the award.

Although it is still unknown who will win this award, after the Philadelphia 76ers’ rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Joel Embiid has some thoughts on who he thinks should win it.

According to ESPN, Joel Embiid had this to say

“I don’t know what I have to do. I’ll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else.”

Does Embiid Deserve The NBA MVP?

This year’s MVP should be Joel Embiid, according to himself. Given the type of numbers he’s been able to put up, averaging 30.2 points per game, 11.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, a block and a steal per game, the numbers clearly show that he should be the award winner.

However, considering how well Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have played, I don’t believe that Embiid should win over either of those players.

The regular season ends in a week. Here’s the complete breakdown of the MVP race. pic.twitter.com/vHcemju1bk — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 3, 2022

The MVP award has a unique voting system. The condition that must be met in order for people to vote for you is one that isn’t always logical. There are mixed feelings on whether it is more important for your team to succeed or for you to simply be the best player in the world. Personally, I believe Nikola Jokic should get the trophy if it is more focused on your team’s success, and Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves it if the award goes to the best player in the world.

One thing to keep in mind about Joel Embiid is that he’s done a little bit of both of those things. There’s a good case to be made that Joel Embiid has been playing just as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo this season, and that he’s contributed just as much to his team as Nikola Jokic.