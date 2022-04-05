Best NBA Bets | Expert Picks and Odds on the NBA Games Today

With a flurry of NBA games on tap for Tuesday, bettors stand a good chance of cashing in on some of the night’s best NBA bets. Some of the best teams in their respective conferences will face off in what should be some of the more competitive games of the regular season.

NBA Games On Tuesday

76ers vs Pacers

Cavaliers vs Magic

Hawks vs Raptors

Hornets vs Heat

Rockets vs Nets

Trail Blazers vs Thunder

Bucks vs Bulls

Wizards vs Timberwolves

Spurs vs Nuggets

Grizzlies vs Jazz

Pelicans vs Kings

Lakers vs Suns

Best NBA Bets – Tuesday, April 5

We’ll go over a few NBA picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from down below.

Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 vs Chicago Bulls

One of the more intriguing matchups of the night should be between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee will enter the game as the Eastern Conference’s third seed, while Chicago will be tied for the fifth seed.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between these two team this season, with Milwaukee holding a 3-0 record against them. In their three games, Milwaukee scored an average of 112.7 points.

One thing to keep in mind in this one is that the Chicago Bulls allow the third-most points to centers in the NBA. Given that Chicago has been below average in defending the paint all season, this should be a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo takes care of business and leads Milwaukee to a victory.

The Bulls also capitalized on a weak early season schedule but have stumbled down the stretch against a much tougher schedule.

Look for Antetokounmpo to give the Bulls’ defense fits and open up opportunities for the Bucks shooters on the outside. Take Milwaukee to cover the spread on Tuesday night.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Over 244.5

If everything goes according to plan, the Brooklyn Nets should have little trouble defeating the Houston Rockets. The play for this game, though, is going to be the over at 244.5. The Rockets have the 30th defensive rating in the league, the worst in the NBA, while the Nets have the 21st worst defensive rating, which bodes well for a high-scoring game here.

These two teams have also struggled on defense of late. The Rockets have given up 127.3 points in their previous three games, while the Brooklyn Nets have given up 121.7 points in their last three contests.

Considering the Brooklyn Nets have the ninth-best offensive rating, they should have little to no issue scoring the basketball at will.

Take the Rockets-Nets to go over the projected total on Tuesday night.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

I like a couple of NBA games tonight, but I believe that parlaying the Milwaukee Bucks -6.5 and the Houston Rockets versus Brooklyn Nets game to go over will be the safest and best bet for bettors tonight.

We could also take a team like the Cleveland Cavaliers -8.5 versus the Orlando Magic, but given Cleveland’s recent struggles, this may not be the best option. I considered taking the Los Angeles Lakers to cover the +13 spread, but LeBron James will not play tonight.