Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With nine NHL games schedule, there should be plenty of opportunities for bettors to profit on the best NHL player props on Tuesday. Tonight’s game features some of the top players in the NHL, so I’ve made a few predictions that I think will pay off big for hockey fans.

NHL Games Tonight – April 5, 2022

Hurricanes vs Sabres

Blue Jackets vs Flyers

Maple Leafs vs Panthers

Avalanche vs Penguins

Rangers vs Devils

Senators vs Canadiens

Bruins vs Red Wings

Wild vs Predators

Islanders vs Stars

Best NHL Player Props Today

When betting on the NHL, hockey fans can bet on more than just the outcome of the game. Thanks to BetOnline, one of the most trusted betting sites, bettors may profit from all of these games in a variety of ways.

Let’s go over the best NHL player props bets for tonight, April 5, 2022.

Josh Norris – Anytime Scorer

Despite the fact that both the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens are two of the worst two teams in the Atlantic Division, taking Josh Norris to score at any point during the game is a good bet for tonight. The Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game, which is the second-worst in the NHL.

Norris will also be coming into this one after scoring three goals in his last game. He has 30 goals on the season, and if his recent game is any indicator, he should be able to add at least one goal today, especially given how poor Jake Allen and the Canadiens have been at keeping the puck out of the net.

The first time these two teams played, Norris was able to light the lamp, so there should be some value on him here.

Take Josh Norris to score anytime against the Canadiens tonight.

Charlie Coyle – Over 0.5 Points

The Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle to have one point is going to be a solid bet tonight. The Bruins will be playing the Detroit Red Wings, who have given up the most points per game in the NHL. Detroit is currently allowing 3.86 goals per game, which should give Coyle a chance to add to his point total.

Coyle has a total of 40 points this season and he has notched at least one point in three of his last five games. In the games that each of these teams played throughout the year, Coyle was only able to add one point, which does worry me a bit.

However, Alex Nedeljkovic will be in the net for Detroit tonight and he’s given up a disappointing 3.31 goals per game this season. Nedeljkovic has given up at least four goals in three straight appearances between the pipes, so this looks like a good spot for Coyle to get on the board.

Take Charlie Coyle to score over 0.5 points tonight vs Montreal.

Chris Kreider – Anytime Scorer

Taking Chris Kreider to score a goal for the New York Rangers is going to be one of my favorite bets of the night. The New York Rangers have played the New Jersey Devils a few times this season and he’s managed to score two goals against them.

Kreider averages more than three shots per game and has scored 23 power play goals this season. He’ll be heading into this one with 46 goals on the year but has scored just two times in his past five contests. With the way Kreider been able to find the back of the net this season, it appears likely that he’s due for some regression and this looks like a good spot for that to happen.

When you consider that Devils’ goaltender Nico Daws has allowed more than 3.3 goals per game and has an 89% save percentage, it seems even more likely that Chris Kreider will score at least once tonight.

Take Chris Kreider to score a goal against the Devils on Tuesday night.