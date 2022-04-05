Top 5 Tiger Woods Masters Moments at Augusta National

The big question about Tiger Woods at the moment is will he or won’t he tee off on Thursday. The feeling at this time is that he will give it a shot, but a lot can still change between now and 48 hours. If Woods does decide to give the Masters a chance, he will try to continue his remarkable golf resume in Augusta. Currently his odds of winning the Masters is at +4500 according to BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites. Here is a look at five awesome Woods moments at the Masters, with a focus on his victories in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

Ranking The Top Five Tiger Woods Masters Moments

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first Masters’ victory.

Below, we’ll take a look back the top five Tiger Woods’ moments at The Masters and how one of golf’s legends etched his name into the record books at Augusta National.

5) 1997 Masters Win — Tiger Dominates The Masters Field to Win His First Green Jacket

Tiger Woods participated at the Masters for the third time in his career after finishing tied for 41st as the low amateur in 1995 and missing the cut in 1996. At the 1997 Masters, Woods’s path to the green jacket was simply spectacular. He not only beat the field, he destroyed the field. In shooting a four-round score of -18, he beat his closest competitor, Tom Kite, by 12 strokes, the largest margin of victory in the history of the Masters. More than 50 million people watched the tournament, making the 1997 Masters the highest watched golf tournament ever.

Watch @TigerWoods look back at his historic 1997 win at #themasters. pic.twitter.com/VJDPcK1Kyz — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 2, 2017

4) 2001 Masters Win — Woods Completes ‘Tiger Slam’ with Masters Victory

At the 2001 Masters, Woods shot a four-round score of -16, to beat American David Duval, his closest competitor by two strokes. This was Woods’s sixth major title, but more impressively, with the Masters win, he completed what was known as the ‘Tiger Slam’. In 2000, Woods had won the PGA Championship, British Open, and U.S. Open, and finished in fifth place at the Masters. The 2001 Masters title meant Woods was the champion of all four majors at the same time. This was the first time the Masters winner received a million dollars or more. Woods won $1,008,000 by finishing first.

On this date in 2001, @TigerWoods held all four majors at once. 🏆 2000 U.S. Open

🏆 2000 The Open

🏆 2000 PGA Championship

🏆 2001 Masters Tournament In other words … the "Tiger Slam."https://t.co/Omi8jgIs6y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2020

3) 2002 Masters Win — Woods Becomes Third Golfer To Win Back-To-Back Green Jackets

At the 2002 Masters, Woods had a four-round score of -12. He beat his nearest competitor, Retief Goosen of South Africa, the 2001 U.S. Open champion, by three strokes. In winning at Augusta two decades ago, Woods became only the third golfer ever to defend his Masters title. He followed Jack Nicklaus in 1966 and Nick Faldo in 1990.

On this day in 2002: Tiger Woods won his third Masters to become only the third golfer to win the green jack in back-to-back years. pic.twitter.com/lwhxiRNZN3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 14, 2018

2) 2005 Masters Win — Woods Beats Chris DiMarco in Playoff After Incredible Clutch Performance

At the 2005 Masters, Woods had a four-round score of -12, and needed a playoff to beat fellow American Chris DiMarco. It is one of three major titles Woods has won in a playoff. The others were the 2000 PGA Championship over Bob May, and the 2008 U.S. Open over Rocco Mediate. On the 16th hole of round four, Woods made a 50-foot putt from a difficult lie. It is widely considered the most memorable shot in the history of the Masters tournament.

1) 2019 Masters Win — Woods Comes Back To Win First Major In More Than A Decade

In the last Masters title for Woods in April of 2019, he won his first major title since winning the U.S. Open in 2008, and the 15th major win of his career. By shooting a four-round score of -13, Woods defeated Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka by a stroke. Many golf experts believed Woods did not have another Masters title in him, because of his battle with various injuries. Woods proved the skeptics wrong and became the second oldest Masters winner at age 43. Only Jack Nicklaus was older at age 46 when he won the Masters in 1986.