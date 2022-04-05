How to Bet on The Masters in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

As Jim Nantz once said “The Masters is the one tournament with a timeless quality, where legends are celebrated”. This year, the 86th Masters is set to tee off on Thursday April 7th with the world’s best golfers. The 2022 Masters also celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first win at Augusta National. Arizona residents looking to bet on The Masters can bet for free at the top golf betting sites. Now that Arizona sports betting is legal, residents can find better value at top offshore sportsbooks for The Masters. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Masters in Arizona and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.
The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for The Masters
For the first major championship of the year, the best Arizona sports betting sites are offering better value than the top golf sportsbooks. From Masters odds boosts, golf contests, and a wide variety of Masters props, Arizona residents can get the best Masters betting experience at the top offshore sportsbooks.
Below, we’ll rank the best Arizona sports betting sites for the Masters and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in AZ
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in AZ
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Arizona
- Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour
How to Bet on The Masters in Arizona
Now that the Arizona sports betting market is in full swing, residents can get better golf betting bonuses at the top online sportsbooks.
Check out the list below to learn how to bet on The Masters in Arizona.
- Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
- Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for The Masters
- Place your free bets on The Masters in AZ
Arizona Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Arizona
- 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters
- 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10
- 💰 Masters Purse: TBD
- 💸Masters Champion Payout: TBD
- 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
- 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
- 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
- ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
- 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1000 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Dustin Johnson +1800
Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters
After four consecutive top ten finishes at Augusta National, Jon Rahm enters the Masters as the favorite at +1000 odds. In a similar position, Justin Thomas has found some success at Augusta with three top-20 finishes in his last four Masters starts. Thomas has +1200 odds before Thursday’s tee off. While the news broke that Tiger Woods will likely play on Thursday at Augusta, the best golf betting sites have Woods priced attractively at +4500 odds. At 45 to 1, it’s hard to count out the five-time Masters Champion.
Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.
|Golfer
|Odds to Win The Masters
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Dustin Johnson
|+1800
|Rory McIlroy
|+1800
|Cameron Smith
|+1800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1800
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Arizona
With the Masters around the corner, the best Arizona sportsbooks are giving fans more value than traditional online sportsbooks. Golf fans can cash in on the green with the best Masters betting bonuses, PGA Tour contests, and more. Arizona residents can also take advantage of a wide variety of golf betting lines including head-to-head matchups, hole-in-one odds, top five finishes, and more.
To learn more about the best Arizona sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 Masters, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Golf Bets in Arizona
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Golf fans can find their way onto the dance floor at Augusta National with the best Arizona sports betting bonuses from BetOnline. For The Masters, Arizona residents can cash in on three free golf bets including a PGA Tour players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet worth $25 or more. In addition, new members can get up to $1,000 in Arizona sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. BetOnline members will also have access to a Masters predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To get your free Arizona sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click on the button below.
2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in AZ
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live Golf Betting In Arizona
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best Arizona sports betting apps, XBet features some of the best live Masters betting odds on the market. Unlike the top Arizona online gambling sites, XBet has reduced juice on their golf betting lines. New members have access to the best live PGA Tour odds at XBet. In addition, new members can boost their bankroll with $500 in free golf bets ahead of Thursday’s tee off.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim your free golf betting bonuses for The Masters at XBet, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in AZ
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best Masters Odds In Arizona
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Skip the 19th hole and get the best golf odds for The Masters at the top Arizona sports betting apps like MyBookie. For The Masters, MyBookie is offering odd boosts giving golf fans the best value on every bet. New members can also cash in on $1,000 in free Arizona sports betting bonuses on their first deposit.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To receive your free Arizona sports betting bonuses at MyBookie for the Masters, click on the button below.
Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks
Rory McIlroy looks to complete his career grand slam this weekend at Augusta National. While he’s been dangerously close in the past to wearing the green jacket, in 2011 he slept on the lead for three consecutive nights only to implode on the second nine on Sunday. McIlroy had his worst performance at Augusta last season where he missed the cut for the first time in over a decade.
While the Irishman is not back to top-tier form, he is averaging 4.25 birdies per round this season. Despite missing the cut at the Valero Texas open with a one-over-par score, he’s managed to string along strong finishes at The Genesis Invitational and a ridiculous 25 under-par win at The CJ Cup at Summit. With all eyes on Tiger Woods, look for McIlroy to find his stride this weekend at Augusta National. Take McIlroy to finish in the top ten.
Click on the button below for your free Masters bets from BetOnline, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.