How to Bet on The Masters in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

As Jim Nantz once said “The Masters is the one tournament with a timeless quality, where legends are celebrated”. This year, the 86th Masters is set to tee off on Thursday April 7th with the world’s best golfers. The 2022 Masters also celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first win at Augusta National. Arizona residents looking to bet on The Masters can bet for free at the top golf betting sites. Now that Arizona sports betting is legal, residents can find better value at top offshore sportsbooks for The Masters. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on The Masters in Arizona and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

For the first major championship of the year, the best Arizona sports betting sites are offering better value than the top golf sportsbooks. From Masters odds boosts, golf contests, and a wide variety of Masters props, Arizona residents can get the best Masters betting experience at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the best Arizona sports betting sites for the Masters and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in AZ – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in AZ XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in AZ – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in AZ MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Arizona – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Arizona Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in Arizona

Now that the Arizona sports betting market is in full swing, residents can get better golf betting bonuses at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the list below to learn how to bet on The Masters in Arizona.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Arizona sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on The Masters in AZ

Arizona Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Arizona

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1000 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Dustin Johnson +1800

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

After four consecutive top ten finishes at Augusta National, Jon Rahm enters the Masters as the favorite at +1000 odds. In a similar position, Justin Thomas has found some success at Augusta with three top-20 finishes in his last four Masters starts. Thomas has +1200 odds before Thursday’s tee off. While the news broke that Tiger Woods will likely play on Thursday at Augusta, the best golf betting sites have Woods priced attractively at +4500 odds. At 45 to 1, it’s hard to count out the five-time Masters Champion.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1000 Justin Thomas +1200 Dustin Johnson +1800 Rory McIlroy +1800 Cameron Smith +1800 Scottie Scheffler +1800 Brooks Koepka +2000 Collin Morikawa +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Arizona

With the Masters around the corner, the best Arizona sportsbooks are giving fans more value than traditional online sportsbooks. Golf fans can cash in on the green with the best Masters betting bonuses, PGA Tour contests, and more. Arizona residents can also take advantage of a wide variety of golf betting lines including head-to-head matchups, hole-in-one odds, top five finishes, and more.

To learn more about the best Arizona sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans can find their way onto the dance floor at Augusta National with the best Arizona sports betting bonuses from BetOnline. For The Masters, Arizona residents can cash in on three free golf bets including a PGA Tour players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet worth $25 or more. In addition, new members can get up to $1,000 in Arizona sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. BetOnline members will also have access to a Masters predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get your free Arizona sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in AZ

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Arizona sports betting apps, XBet features some of the best live Masters betting odds on the market. Unlike the top Arizona online gambling sites, XBet has reduced juice on their golf betting lines. New members have access to the best live PGA Tour odds at XBet. In addition, new members can boost their bankroll with $500 in free golf bets ahead of Thursday’s tee off.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free golf betting bonuses for The Masters at XBet, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in AZ

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Arizona 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Skip the 19th hole and get the best golf odds for The Masters at the top Arizona sports betting apps like MyBookie. For The Masters, MyBookie is offering odd boosts giving golf fans the best value on every bet. New members can also cash in on $1,000 in free Arizona sports betting bonuses on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your free Arizona sports betting bonuses at MyBookie for the Masters, click on the button below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Rory McIlroy looks to complete his career grand slam this weekend at Augusta National. While he’s been dangerously close in the past to wearing the green jacket, in 2011 he slept on the lead for three consecutive nights only to implode on the second nine on Sunday. McIlroy had his worst performance at Augusta last season where he missed the cut for the first time in over a decade.

While the Irishman is not back to top-tier form, he is averaging 4.25 birdies per round this season. Despite missing the cut at the Valero Texas open with a one-over-par score, he’s managed to string along strong finishes at The Genesis Invitational and a ridiculous 25 under-par win at The CJ Cup at Summit. With all eyes on Tiger Woods, look for McIlroy to find his stride this weekend at Augusta National. Take McIlroy to finish in the top ten.

Click on the button below for your free Masters bets from BetOnline, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.