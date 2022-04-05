How to Bet on the Masters in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the Masters in California this week as the 84th edition of the Masters Tournament tees off on Thursday, April 7th from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The California-born, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will play in this year’s Masters, marking twenty-five years since Woods won his first green jacket back in 1997. California sports betting fans can back Tiger Woods to win his sixth green jacket this weekend while cashing in on great betting offers from the top California sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in California, while collecting great free betting bonus offers along the way, continue reading as we explore the very best California sports betting offers for the biggest golf tournament of the year.

California Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in California

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm is a 10-1 betting favorite to win his first green jacket this year, after finishing among the top ten in each of his last four Augusta appearances. Tiger Woods is officially on the hunt for his sixth green jacket and is lined at 45-1 odds to win the 2022 Masters.

For more betting odds on the 2022 Masters via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

Bet on the Masters in California this week and cash in on a number of great betting offers from the top California sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters. If you’re brand new to California sports betting, we’ve got you covered. Bet on head-to-head match-ups, round-by-round outcomes, and even live odds on the tournament as it’s happening.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Justin Thomas is the second betting favorite for the 2022 Masters behind Jon Rahm, currently lined at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket. Thomas has finished among the top twenty-five in all but one of his appearances at Augusta National. Last year, Thomas was one stroke shy of the lead in the third round but fell out of contention with a triple-bogey after hitting his ball into Rae’s Creek on thirteen. Thomas is poised to return to the top of the leaderboard at this year’s Masters, and is expected to remain in contention across all four rounds of the tournament. Bet on Justin Thomas to win the 2022 Masters at 12-1 odds via BetOnline.

