How to Bet on the Masters in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The 84th Masters Tournament tees off this Thursday, April 7th from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Jon Rahm is a 10-1 betting favorite to win the 2022 Masters, while Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he would also be a part of the field for this year’s tournament. The 2022 Masters will mark twenty-five years since Tiger Woods captured his first green jacket in 1997. The forty-six-year-old, eleven-time PGA player of the year is just three years removed from his remarkable fifth Masters tournament win back in 2019 and has his eye on a sixth in 2022.

While Florida Sports betting is still not endorsed as state law, betting on the 2022 Masters is still very possible, even with a few extra hurdles to overcome along the way.

Despite being one of the most highly populated states in the U.S, and while golf betting has become more popular than ever before, Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law.

Florida Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win his first green jacket at this year’s Masters, while the 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama is a long shot 50-1 underdog to defend his Masters tournament championship. Tiger Woods comes in at modest odds of 45-1 to win his sixth green jacket.

For more betting odds on the 2022 Masters via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

Bet on the Masters in Florida this week with some of the very best Florida sports betting sites available for the 2022 Masters.

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting sites available when it comes to betting on the 2022 Masters, especially for those who wish to do with bitcoin, or other crypto coins. BetOnline is also offering a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes in their annual BetOnline Masters Predictor contest.

XBet is one of the best golf betting sites in Florida, especially for those who may be brand new to betting on the Masters. After almost ten years in the industry, XBet has become known for being one of the most easy-to-use, and user-friendly Florida sports betting sites available for the biggest sporting events of the year.

MyBookie is one of the most popular sports betting sites in the industry, widely known for its loyalty rewards, free bets, and odds bonuses. Along with some of the very best golf betting odds available for the 2022 Masters, MyBookie is also offering bet boosts on special props for this year's Masters, making it the most lucrative golf tournament to bet on this year.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Justin Thomas is lined at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket this week, currently lined as the second betting favorite on the odds board ahead of first-round tee-offs on Thursday. Thomas has finished among the top twenty-five in all but one of his six appearances at Augusta, including a fourth-place finish in 2020. Justin Thomas was within one stroke of the lead in the third round of the Masters in 2021 but fell from tournament contention after making a triple-bogey on the back nine, finishing the tournament tied for twenty-first. Expect Justin Thomas to bounce back with a stellar performance and be among the top of the leaderboard come Sunday at Augusta. Bet on Justin Thomas to win the 2022 Masters at 12-1 odds.

