How to Bet on the Masters in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Guide

The 2022 Masters tournament tees off on Thursday, April 7th from the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The 84th edition of the tournament sees Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lined as the betting favorite at 10-1 odds. While Georgia sports betting is still not fully regulated, betting on the Masters in Georgia is still very possible.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Georgia while collecting free bets and sportsbook bonus offers, continue reading as we explore the top Georgia sportsbooks and the very best betting promotions available for the 2022 Masters.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in GA – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in GA XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in GA – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in GA MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Georgia Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite golf betting being highly popular in the State of Georgia. Nevertheless, betting on the Masters in Georgia is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Masters in Georgia, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on The Masters in GA

Georgia Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Georgia

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Jon Rahm +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Cameron Smith +1600

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

Jon Rahm is the 10-1 betting favorite to win the 2022 Masters. Rahm has finished in the top ten in each of his last four appearances at Augusta, but has never dawned the green jacket. Meanwhile, last year’s winner, Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama, is lined as a long-shot 50-1 underdog to repeat as Masters tournament champion.

For more betting odds on the 2022 Masters via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Dustin Johnson +1800 Collin Morikawa +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rory McIlroy +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Patrick Cantlay +2200

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Georgia

Bet on the Masters in Georgia this week and cash in a number of great betting offers from the top Georgia sportsbooks. If you’re brand new to Georgia sports betting, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading as we review the very best Georgia sports betting sites available for the 2022 Masters, and highlight the best golf betting offers along the way.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Georgia, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the Masters in Georgia this week with BetOnline and take advantage of some of the most lucrative betting offers available for the 2022 Masters. Residents of Georgia who sign-up to bet on the Masters will receive a special 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on the Masters in Georgia with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet has a number of great golf betting offers for Georgia sports betting fans who wish to bet on the Masters. Register with XBet now and Georgia residents will receive a special matched deposit bonus worth up to $500. XBet is also offering a special odds boost on the ‘Hole in One’ prop, with a 60% return should any golfer hit a hole in one at the 2022 Masters. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more information.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today and bet on the Masters in Georgia now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in GA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Georgia sportsbook available for betting on the 2022 Masters. MyBookie has made a name for itself after almost twenty years in the industry for being one of the most generous sportsbooks in the business, with free bets and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie now and Georgia residents will receive a special 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a free casino gaming chip worth ten dollars, just for signing up.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on the Masters in Georgia with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Justin Thomas is lined at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket at the 2022 Masters. Thomas is only behind Jon Rahm, who finished tied for fifth at Augusta last year. Similar to Rahm’s run of four top-ten finishes in the last four years, Justin Thomas has finished among the top twenty-five golfers in each of his last five appearances at Augusta National, including a fourth-place finish in 2020. With this in mind, expect Justin Thomas to give Jon Rahm the biggest run for his money this weekend at the Masters. Bet on Justin Thomas at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket this weekend.

To place your free bets on the Masters with BetOnline today, click the link below now.